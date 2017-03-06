autoevolution

FAB Tunes McLaren 570S Has Roof Scoop, AMG GT Gets Widebody Kit

 
6 Mar 2017, 14:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The FAB Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG was one of the most iconic shapes of the tuning scene when it came out. While the Mercedes-AMG GT isn't as much of a Dubai mall poser, it should still get plenty of attention in Geneva together with its 570S customized cousin.
FAB has at least five debuts lined up for the famous auto show in Switzerland. We've managed to find a couple of videos showing the GT and 570S arriving, and even though they follow different philosophies, these cars are cut from the same grey cloth.

The project based on the 570S is called Vyala after a mythical creature often seen in Hindu temple carvings. It's definitely a little scary with all those dark trim pieces and the aero elements that look like they were designed to chop people's legs off. And if they have small pets, those might be scooped up by the gaping intake placed on top of the roof.

Another motorsport reference can be seen at the back, where the Vyala sports a whale tail wing. 3-piece alloy wheels replace the factory ones and have a slight offset (20 inches at the front and 21 at the back). There was always a lot of untapped potential in the 3.8-liter twin-turbo used to power the Sports Series, so FAB had no problem tuning it to 640 horsepower.

Also seen making its way to the Geneva display area is a Mercedes-AMG GT-based tuning project called the Areion. That name is from Greek mythology and refers to a talking, immortal bat-winged horse made by the gods.

Unless we are mistaken, the Areion was first seen during last year's Geneva Show, but it didn't have this bolt-on look nor the matte gray paint with black accents. Powered by a 700 horsepower 4.0-liter V8, the beast will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph).

We think Prior Design makes a much sexier AMG GT, but we'd keep the cool wing from FAB Design, maybe the exhaust system as well.



FAB Design mclaren 570s McLaren 2017 Geneva Motor Show mercedes-amg gt
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79