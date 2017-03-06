FAB Tunes McLaren 570S Has Roof Scoop, AMG GT Gets Widebody Kit

The FAB Design Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG was one of the most iconic shapes of the tuning scene when it came out. While the Mercedes-AMG GT
isn't as much of a Dubai mall poser, it should still get plenty of attention in Geneva together with its 570S customized cousin.
FAB has at least five debuts lined up for the famous auto show in Switzerland. We've managed to find a couple of videos showing the GT and 570S arriving, and even though they follow different philosophies, these cars are cut from the same grey cloth.
The project based on the 570S is called Vyala after a mythical creature often seen in Hindu temple carvings. It's definitely a little scary with all those dark trim pieces and the aero elements that look like they were designed to chop people's legs off. And if they have small pets, those might be scooped up by the gaping intake placed on top of the roof.
Another motorsport reference can be seen at the back, where the Vyala sports a whale tail wing. 3-piece alloy wheels replace the factory ones and have a slight offset (20 inches at the front and 21 at the back). There was always a lot of untapped potential in the 3.8-liter twin-turbo used to power the Sports Series, so FAB had no problem tuning it to 640 horsepower.
Also seen making its way to the Geneva display area is a Mercedes-AMG
GT-based tuning project called the Areion. That name is from Greek mythology and refers to a talking, immortal bat-winged horse made by the gods.
Unless we are mistaken, the Areion
was first seen during last year's Geneva Show, but it didn't have this bolt-on look nor the matte gray paint with black accents. Powered by a 700 horsepower 4.0-liter V8, the beast will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph).
We think Prior Design makes a much sexier AMG GT, but we'd keep the cool wing from FAB Design, maybe the exhaust system as well.