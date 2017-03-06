Here’s The 2017 Mazda2 Facelift Before Its Geneva Motor Show Debut

As Mazda revealed back in February, the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
will see the Japanese manufacturer debut three models. The highlight is the second-generation CX-5, followed by mild updates for the Mazda2 hatchback and the CX-3 crossover.
The fourth-generation Mazda2
has been with us since 2014. The 2017 model year sees the subcompact-sized model receive some nips and tucks, but then again, this is not a facelift in the truest sense of the word. The exterior looks basically the same as ever, although the lower part of the bumper is different.
As far as the rear end is concerned, Mazda
operated minimal changes to the bumper. The last addition worthy of mention comes in the form of Adaptive LED Headlights, an option that’s part of the updated i-ActivSense suite.
While on the subject of technology, the 2017 Mazda2 is also the recipient of the automaker’s G-Vectoring Control system. Boiled down to its essence, GVC detects steering input and the vertical load on the front wheels, then reduces engine torque during cornering to improve steering response and stability.
Step inside and you’ll be greeted by Mazda’s new design of steering wheel, which is featured in all facelifted and all-new models ranging from the 3
to the CX-5
. The driver-centered dashboard also features a full-color head-up display. Then there’s the “Tailored Brown”
option, which sees the 2 adopt quilted light brown upholstery for the seats. The light brown visual visual treatment is continued by the lower part of the dashboard and door cards.
The 2017 Mazda2 facelift may be available with optional all-wheel-drive over in the Land of the Rising Sun, but the European model will be limited to a front-wheel-drive configuration. Regarding what hides under the hood, the Japanese model features two four-cylinder mills. The lineup starts with a 1.3-liter SkyActiv-G that Europeans don’t get, and it tops with a 1.5-liter diesel Mazda dubs SkyActiv-D. Five- and six-speed manual transmissions are the norm, with a six-speed auto available as an option on all trim levels.
In the Old Continent, customers will rely on a 1.5-liter version of the SkyActiv-G and the 1.5 SkyActiv-D. The gasoline-fed mill is also employed by the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA
, which is basically a Mazda2 sedan with Toyota badges.