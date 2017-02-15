McLaren Confirms 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 (M840T) For 720S

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine in the 2nd Generation #McLaren Super Series will redefine performance, with the car capable of a 0-124mph time of just 7.8 seconds. An all new exhaust system delivers a sound that it totally unique to the new Super Series, with the optional Sports Exhaust further adding to the car's engine note. The 4.0-litre engine will also be showcased via engine bay lights which switch on during the car's unlocking sequence. ------------------------------------- #mclaren #cars #supercar #instacar #carpic #hypercar #picoftheday #instapic

