McLaren Confirms 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 (M840T) For 720S

Introduced in 2011 with the advent of the 12C, the M838T will soldier on for the foreseeable future. Then again, the game is changing, and so will McLaren’s offerings in terms of engines.
Displacing 3.8 liters and based on the Nissan VRH family of race-ready engines, the M838T is employed by every model in the McLaren range from the 540C to the P1. Output-wise, the twin-turbocharged V8 develops 500 PS (493 bhp) in the GT3-spec 12C and 737 PS (727 bhp) in the P1 hypercar. Its successor, the M840T, one-ups it by 0.2 liters displacement.

The first application of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will be the 720S, which is the core model of the next-generation Super Series lineup. The 720S nameplate has been confirmed by lettering affixed to the doors of the newcomer. “720” stands for metric horsepower, which converts to 710 mechanical horsepower. In kilowatts, make that 529.5 kW.

According to McLaren, the M840T will enable the 720S to accelerate to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 7.8 seconds. Quarter-mile junkies also have reason to celebrate, chiefly because McLaren’s all-new supercar can finish the standing 1/4-mile in 10.3 seconds. By comparison, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat does it in 10.8 seconds at 126 mph with street-legal drag radials.

The Woking-based manufacturer mentions that an optional exhaust system can enhance the aural experience of the all-new engine, whereas reduced turbo lag will help in the get-up-and-go department. On top of the 4.0-liter powerhouse, you’re greeted by a cast-aluminum air intake plenum that prides itself on the McLaren logo. Oh, and another thing: when the owner unlocks the McLaren 720S, the engine bay lights up, because why not?

“The new 4.0-liter M840T is an outstanding engine powering an exceptional supercar capable of covering a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds,” said Haydn Baker, a man whose job title is McLaren Super Series vehicle line director. “Power, torque, and throttle response are all significantly enhanced compared to the first-generation Super Series, yet with fuel efficiency and emissions also notably improved.” Full specs will be revealed in March.

 

