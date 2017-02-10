autoevolution

McLaren Builds Composite Center In UK To Make Monocoques In Homeland

 
10 Feb 2017, 17:24 UTC ·
by
McLaren has gone against the global trend of outsourcing manufacturing, and it has inaugurated a center to build monocoques in-house.
We are referring to a consistent investment that will lead to the creation of over 200 jobs at the McLaren Technology Center’s campus, which is close to the Manufacturing Research Center at the University of Sheffield. The facility will build McLaren’s “Monocell” and “Monocage” chassis for future McLaren cars, and those components are fabricated from carbon fiber.

The complex does not handle production for the current McLaren models, which are supplied with carbon fiber monocoques from Austria, according to the company’s previously signed contracts and agreements. The new facility will deliver the first chassis in the second half of this year for assessment purposes. However, full production will happen in 2020, McLaren officials have noted.

According to McLaren, this center is the first purpose-built construction outside of its campus, and it cost the company and its partners at the University of Sheffield approximately 50 million pounds. However, the center will help McLaren save about 10 million pounds when compared to today’s costs. Moreover, the local economy will get a 100-million pound benefit in gross value added by 2028 thanks to this shift in production.

If government officials would see figures like these more often, perhaps they would be more inclined to support new production facilities in their countries before complaining that nobody wants to invest in his or her area. All it takes is openness (both in mind and spirit) that enables potential business partners to discuss the possibility of new facilities.

A politician must be able to see further than his or her’s term to be able to sign off the papers that support a long-term investment, which does not happen that often in the economy these days. The blame is on narrow-minded people focused on a moronic form of nationalism instead of genuinely improving the lives of everyone that they must help from their posts.
