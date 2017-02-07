Here's Chris Harris Throwing a One-Man Party for McLaren in 60 Seconds

What do you do when you want to celebrate the McLaren's glorious return onto the road car scene, but you only have sixty seconds at your disposal, as imposed by the format? Well, if you're Chris Harris, you can throw a one-man party for Woking.





At least that's what we feel the journo has done in the latest Top Gear clip. It all starts with a couch and Chris Harris grabbing the central position, leaving one spare place on each side - feeling the McLaren F1 theme already?When we first got to play with the Mclaren that (re)started it all, the codec-named MP4-12C easily showed its potential and we're not just talking about that evening when the mid-engined creature spit flames while we were flogging it up and down the UAE's overly demanding Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road.Despite the obvious shortcomings of a fresh product coming from a company that had just returned to building street vehicles, it was obvious that the platform would evolve into a monstrously appealing proposal.And that is precisely what happened, with the British carmaker now being among the top players on the velocity market. It's no secret that McLaren used Porsche's efficient and diversified business process as a model and yet McLarens have a distinct personality.One of the things that sets McLaren apart from names such as Ferrari and Lamborghini is the approach it uses in relation to its clientele. For one thing, the half-new models Woking constantly introduces seems to be working brilliantly for the company's ever-increasing customer base.Then there's the extreme level of attention to customer feedback, with the carmaker oftenly introducing updates following owner requests.As for what the future holds, McLaren seems to remain independent for now (remember last year's Apple takeover discussions?). The company plans to inject about $1.5 million into its road cars over the next six years, with the funds set to help it deliver no less than fifteen new models over the said period.And while future McLarens may or may not stick to the current open rear diff setup, they'll certainly make for monstrous drifting machines