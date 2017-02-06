Liberty Walk McLaren 650S with Fi Exhaust, P1 GTR Clothes Is a Racecar Imitation

autoevolution

When the Liberty Walk McLaren 650S you see here made its debut last month, tons of forum pages that had seen tuning aficionados eagerly anticipating the Japanese aftermarket specialist's Woking effort were finally updated. We now bring this widebody Macca back under the spotlights, as the supercar has stepped outside the garage, enjoying itself on the road.
That's right - the livery of this 650S has been borrowed from the P1 GTR track-only model, with the carbon fiber widebody kit bringing the vehicle even closer to the racecar imagine.

Given the fact that the P1 GTR has received a street-legal conversion, this 650S only comes to add to the trend that sees more and more go-fast machine buyers willing to drive racecars on public roads.

The Liberty Walk 650S debuted with a set of wheels coming from a specialist called 3SDM. The rollers, which featured a two-tone finish, are now gone, having been replaced with a set of wheels supplied by Forgiato.

The new rims feature an all-black finish, while packing a concave profile (make that deep concave for the rear wheels).

If you're willing to gift your McLaren 650S with a LB Walk kit, you should know there are three versions to choose from. Aside from the package seen here, which is built from carbon fiber and features a dry carbon wing, you can also go for one built from CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced polymer) and, of course, an entry level version built using fiber reinforced polymer.

Depending on the choice you make, you should be ready to spend between $34,000 and $42,380 on the package.

Now that the British automaker is preparing to replace the 650S (more on that below), we expect the Liberty Walk kit to help those who want to keep their McLarens fresh.

As for the 2018 McLaren 720S that's almost ready to be taken out of the oven, the carmaker has already teased us by dropping multiple details about the mid-engined machine, such as its drifting-friendly nature.

