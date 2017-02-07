Widebody McLaren 650S Spider Rendered As Downforce Addict with Monstrous Wing

As McLaren's business grows (we discussed
the topic earlier today), it seems that more and more gear heads think that Woking's missiles should become even more aggressive. You are now looking at the latest such example, one that comes from the render realm.
The pixel rearangement above shows you what can happen when a 650S Spider gets a widebody conversion, while also being gifted with the kind of extreme aerodynamic elements we've gotten used to seeing during Pikes Peak events, for example.
Delivered by digital artist Javier Oquendo
, the image also involves a bit of a tint for the Macca's headlights. In our book, this reminds us of the yellow headlights used by endurance racecars playing in the "lower" leagues.
The McLaren MSO HS is also present in this image, as indicated by the air extractors adorning the front wings, which have been borrowed from the said model.
With the British automaker having demonstrated that it can bring the performance difference between its coupes and its spiders to unimaginably small levels, cronograph fans have no reason to fret about the open-air nature of the beast rendered here.If the extreme body modifications displayed by this Macca seem like an exaggeration, there's something we need to remind you
We are, of course, referring to the Liberty Walk McLaren 650S. The Japanese tuner's package, which we showed
you last month, has now been unleashed on public roads. And, for the wicked approach to be complete, the color scheme of the LB Walk 650S
might just trick profanes into believing it is a P1 GTR.