McLaren BP23 Three-Seat Hyper-GT Teased, All 106 Units Are Spoken For

McLaren let many things slip when the company presented its Track22 plan
back in 2016. One of the biggest curiosities regarding the automaker’s future lineup is the BP23, a hyper-GT that has been just confirmed to be sold out.
Until this point in time, we know that the car codenamed BP23
will make it to production with a three-seat layout as a nod to the road-going model that put McLaren on the map: the F1. And just like the F1, the BP23 promises stellar performance. It won’t be an out-and-out hypercar like the F1 and P1, though.
McLaren underlined from the very beginning that with the BP23, the company intends to create a luxury-oriented mile muncher that can go the distance with as little effort as possible from the driver. It’s a sort of grand tourer, if you will, Hence the ‘hyper-GT'
handle McLaren employs to describe the future model.
Today, the Woking-based outfit released a teaser sketch of the BP23, which reveals the general lines of the car from a rear three-quarter perspective. It’s easy to notice that the rear end is all about aerodynamics, while carbon fiber will be used a lot to make the vehicle as light as possible. The extremely slim taillights, meanwhile, are a design trademark of all modern McLaren vehicles
.
The release of this teaser is joined by a bit of additional information, including the announcement that all 106 examples of the breed have been pre-sold. It’s quite a feat considering the MSO division is hard at work developing the three-seat model, which is due to arrive in customers’ hands at some point in 2019.
Oh, and another thing: expect a “hybrid powertrain”
that will offer “the most powerful”
setup ever used by McLaren for a road-going car, as well as the “most aerodynamic”
trickery the British automaker is capable of. Reading between the lines, I’m betting a tenner that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that debuted in the 720S
will act as the exciting half of the hybrid powertrain.
The BP23 is the second Ultimate Series product after the P1. A replacement for the P1, on the other hand, is due “before 2023.”