Removable Hardtop Now Available For Mazda MX-5 Cup

Mazda Motorsports gave motorsport one of the most competitive series ever with the creation of the MX-5 Cup
car. But with the advent of the fourth-generation MX-5, it became apparent that something was missing. Not anymore, though.
The ND-based club racer made its debut in 2015 at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca circuit
. Two years on, the Japanese automaker finally though to itself, “Hey, you know what? Here’s a removable hardtop for you guys!”
Late as it is, this little addition to the options list is a factory-approved unit. The order books are already open, with the $4,420 hardtop exclusively available through Mazda Motorsports.
“While our first year was spent concentrating on the successful launch of the MX-5 Cup car in our Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, we knew that was just one arena for customers,”
explains David Cook, the business development manager over at Mazda Motorsports. “Now with an available hardtop, Mazda racers can compete in SCCA and NASA Club Racing and in the Pirelli World Challenge TCA class
."
The MX-5 Cup features an almost-standard 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G engine, which is enhanced by an ECU
provided by General Engine Management Systems. When compared to the 2016 model, the 2017 MX-5 Cup boasts a stronger engine and stronger differential mounts, tougher transmission, and a different ECU. These mods, in turn, hiked up the retail price from $53,000 in 2016 to $58,900 in 2017.
Back on planet Earth, the road-legal MX-5 Miata kicks off $24,915, whereas the least expensive variant of the MX-5 RF is $31,555. Compared to Europe, where the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G
acts as the entry-level powerplant, the U.S. gets the 2.0-liter mill from the get-go, 155 horsepower and all. And somewhat inexplicably for a back-to-basics sports car that was designed to be driven like a man on a mission, Mazda still offers an auto in the MX-5.