5 Things I Hate About the New MX-5, as Reported by an Owner

No car is perfect, except the one you already have. But even if you are infatuated with your purchase, chances are that some things annoy you.





Finding kinks in the armor of the all-new MX-5 Miata is not as hard as you might think. After all, the particular set of rules that it's built around forbid it from being "normal."So here are, from the perspective of a 2016 Miata owner, the five things that are wrong with the Japanese roadster. The first, not surprisingly, is practicality.Various cubbies are dotted around the cabin, so finding space for your manual, wallet or other personal belongings is easy. However, you will need a special luggage set if the MX-5 is your only car. That's the only way to take full advantage of the limited cargo space that's available.The second flaw is wind noise, which can tire you on longer journeys. No surprise here. However, the front grille is something we never thought about. Old sports cars like the J aguar E-Type had mesh to stop stones from damaging the radiator. However, this has two horizontal bars. The owner has fixed this with an aftermarket insert.Even though all Miata owners say they adore them, some secretly despise the factory suspension. If you want to get rid of the horse and put the rider in full control, an aftermarket spring+damper setup is required. This owner went with an expensive but fully adjustable KW system. And at number 5, he just bundles two niggles, but you'll have to watch the video and find out what they are.If that left a bitter aftertaste of Miata loathing, there's an opposite video where the "5 things I love about the 2016 ND MX-5" are listed. This includes the engine, manual 6-speed gearbox, optional sound system, bolstered Recaro seats and one-hand-operated roof. To conclude, we want to congratulate him on having such a well-equipped car defeating the stereotype of Miata owners having no girlfriend.