Mazda MX-5 Beats Fiat 124 Spider in Track Battle With More Fun, Faster Lap

PistonHeads is usually better at the written stuff, but this video they made struck a cord. Maybe it has something to do with the new MX-5 RF that just came out. Seeing the Fiata and Miata together is so enjoyable, like the rare occasions where Sports Illustrated gets equally sexy blonde twin sisters to shoot.





There's something bugging you, something you can't quite put your finger on, right? We've been getting since the



Nowadays, people have Instagram pictures to live up to, phones with better resolutions than their TVs and... women that care only about their career and never settle down. The ND Miata is definitely still cool, but it's the sort of cool you want to keep to yourself.



But the Fiat 124 Spider is like a cover song, a good one. The artist, in this case an underappreciated Italian, has a unique skill set that sets him apart from his Japanese counterpart that inspired him. However, he did a cover of a 1990s single instead of Taylor Swift.



That's the kind of tone every journalist hears in the back of his head while reviewing the 124 Spider. It's a great car with an excellent set of turbocharged skills. But driving one is like being caught listening to the Backstreet Boys.



We wrote all that as a preview for this video because it's a pretty easy thing to understand. PistonHeads liked the Miata more because it's got a limited slip differential and is lighter. Both things contribute significantly to it being 2.5 seconds around the track. The problem with this conclusion is that not every Miata has a LSD and not every Fiat 124 Spider has less power. On top of that, the MX-5 has cult following.



