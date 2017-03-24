Piaggio Puts Out Special Book For 130th Anniversary

autoevolution
24 Mar 2017
Went you think of the Piaggio Group, it’s hard to think it has been around for 130 years. Yet it is true, and the company just celebrated the milestone through a special event at the Vetra Theatre in Milan, Italy, where it also unveiled an anniversary collection book.
Since the company was born in the second half of the XIX century, its history has been interwoven with the economic, civil, and cultural growth of Italy and Europe. With the creation of the Vespa scooter, and having designed and produced a wide variety of cargo and passenger vehicles, Piaggio has become a worldwide symbol of Italian industry, revolutionizing the idea of mobility.

The celebration held at the famous theater was also a great occasion to present the book that shows the company's past and future. FuturPiaggio - 6 lezioni italiene sulla mobilita e sulla vita moderna (FuturPiaggio - 6 Italian lessons on mobility and modern life) is a luxury book published in a limited number by Rizzoli.

The book has a sophisticated graphic design, inspired by an example of excellence in the history of publishing, Fortunato Depero’s bolted book from 1927, a clear reference to the Group’s industrial vocation and innovative spirit.

FuturPiaggio takes a look at milestones in the history of the company, examining its most iconic products and the story of its men and brands, names with a rich experience and innovation stuck to them.

In line with the company’s 130-year history, the book ranges from the roots of Moto Guzzi to the advanced motorcycle technology achievements at Aprilia Racing, from the creation of the Vespa to the worldwide success of the Piaggio brand.

The pre-war period also has an important place and, like the other sections of the album, is illustrated with fascinating archive images, many never published until now.

Lastly, the luxury book takes a look at the future, so you’ll meet the previously unveiled Gita and Kilo smart cargo bots, which are currently under development and testing.
