Yamaha Wins 2017 MotoGP Opener With Two Podium Finishes

This year’s MotoGP opening round wasn’t a walk in the park. Rain, delays, uncertainty, and the decision to shorten the racing distance, all took a toll on the teams. However, Movistar Yamaha
managed to get ahold of the situation and took the lead along with the third place at the end.
Following the hype he managed to create in the preseason testings, Maverick Vinales proved his skill this weekend by winning the race, but that wasn’t easy, as the polesitter fought it hard with Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso in one of the most awesome desert duels.
His teammate, Valentino Rossi
also managed to complete the first race of the season on the podium, crossing the finish line in third place. That’s quite notable, considering his age and the fact that he started in 10th place on the grid.
Suzuki Ecstar Andrea Iannone’s stunning start from second place was soon overshadowed by Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) who got into the lead during the first laps, leaving Vinales falling back. However, this story soon came to an end for the Frenchman, as he slid out of the lead.
Then, with the Ducati number 4 getting away in the lead, Iannone crashed out of the fight for second, leaving Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Vinales and Rossi chasing the Desmosedici.
After a classic scuffle between the number 46 and 93, Rossi set off in pursuit of his teammate. And then, there were three - Vinales, Dovizioso, and Rossi.
The duel was on during the whole race, with some place-trading going on, but the Spaniard was able to hold off the Italian on the penultimate lap, getting his second MotoGP win, and his first in Yamaha colors.
Marquez crossed the line fourth, just ahead of teammate Dani Pedrosa by the flag - who took fifth after getting the better of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Espargaro's result was a historic first top six for Aprilia in the stunning first ride in Noale colors for the rider from Granollers.
The teams will now head to Argentina for the next chapter of the 2017 MotoGP Championship.