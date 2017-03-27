autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Yamaha Wins 2017 MotoGP Opener With Two Podium Finishes

 
27 Mar 2017, 11:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
This year’s MotoGP opening round wasn’t a walk in the park. Rain, delays, uncertainty, and the decision to shorten the racing distance, all took a toll on the teams. However, Movistar Yamaha managed to get ahold of the situation and took the lead along with the third place at the end.
Following the hype he managed to create in the preseason testings, Maverick Vinales proved his skill this weekend by winning the race, but that wasn’t easy, as the polesitter fought it hard with Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso in one of the most awesome desert duels.

His teammate, Valentino Rossi also managed to complete the first race of the season on the podium, crossing the finish line in third place. That’s quite notable, considering his age and the fact that he started in 10th place on the grid.

Suzuki Ecstar Andrea Iannone’s stunning start from second place was soon overshadowed by Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) who got into the lead during the first laps, leaving Vinales falling back. However, this story soon came to an end for the Frenchman, as he slid out of the lead.

Then, with the Ducati number 4 getting away in the lead, Iannone crashed out of the fight for second, leaving Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Vinales and Rossi chasing the Desmosedici.

After a classic scuffle between the number 46 and 93, Rossi set off in pursuit of his teammate. And then, there were three - Vinales, Dovizioso, and Rossi.

The duel was on during the whole race, with some place-trading going on, but the Spaniard was able to hold off the Italian on the penultimate lap, getting his second MotoGP win, and his first in Yamaha colors.

Marquez crossed the line fourth, just ahead of teammate Dani Pedrosa by the flag - who took fifth after getting the better of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Espargaro's result was a historic first top six for Aprilia in the stunning first ride in Noale colors for the rider from Granollers.

The teams will now head to Argentina for the next chapter of the 2017 MotoGP Championship.
Yamaha Racing Yamaha motorcycles MotoGP bike racing
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78