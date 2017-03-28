autoevolution
Bel-Ray Partners Up With Motocross Legend Carey Hart

 
28 Mar 2017
by
Renowned lubricant manufacturer Bel-Ray announced a new partnership with motocross racer and celebrity Carey Hart. As part of the deal, Hart will appear with the brand at several events in 2017, including the Hot Bike Tour.
Hart has long been recognized as a pioneer in motocross and motorcycle racing in general. His contributions to the sport include helping to establish the sport of freestyle motocross and inventing the eponymous, Hart Attack freestyle motocross trick, a move where the rider grips the seat with their left hand and inverts their body, fully extending their legs above.

Moreover, Hart has won four X Games medals in freestyle motocross, including two gold ones. He also competed in Pro 2 offroad racing trucks, earning the 2009 Rookie of the Year award.

Now, Hart is co-owner of RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team, which is one of the most successful teams currently competing in the American Motorcycle Association Supercross and Pro Motocross Series.

“I’ve been using Bel-Ray for many years in supercross and motocross races with my team,” said Hart. “It only makes sense to extend this partnership to my V-twin motorcycles as well.”

Hart’s personal customs and involvement in V-twin motorcycle shows have included such high-profile appearances as performing as the Grand Marshal for the 105 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“We’re thrilled to work with Carey Hart in 2017,” said Debby Neubauer, Bel-Ray Vice President of Marketing. “Like Bel-Ray, Hart’s been pushing the boundaries of motorcycle culture for decades, and we can’t wait to share his experiences with fans in 2017.”

Through this new partnership, Bel-Ray will become the Official Oil Partner of Carey Hart and will appear in several high-profile motorcycle events in 2017, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the Hot Bike Tour, and a few others that are soon to be disclosed.
