MotoAmerica Deploying New Systems To Detect Concussions

By using a combination of these three evaluation systems, Dr. Rossi and MotoAmerica hope to increase the level of rider safety, concussive care, and longevity in the sport. In 2015, MotoAmerica partnered with Dr. Raymond Rossi aiming to provide consistent evaluations of its riders and their fitness in relation to concussive and other injuries. The two used the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 3rd Edition (SCAT 3) along with the Balance Error Scoring System (BEES) to check up on rider condition after a crash.Fast forward to 2017, and MotoAmerica still uses the two methods, but it adds a new one - the VOMS. The latter has been found to be 90 percent accurate in evaluating concussive symptoms by checking five functions related to eye movement.“Obviously, concussion is a matter of high importance for the well-being of our MotoAmerica riders,” said MotoAmerica Partner Chuck Aksland. “When we had previously considered what protocol we wanted to put into place for our series, we were a bit hesitant because it seemed like the current methods available were really too subjective to make an accurate determination on the true condition of the rider.”“Through discussion with my former colleague Dr. Stephen Olvey, he brought the VOMS / IPAS method to our attention, and it really seems like this is the step we were looking for to provide a more accurate diagnosis of a rider after a fall,” he further explains.The VOMS computer aid will put MotoAmerica at the forefront of concussion diagnosis and athlete evaluation. Other series currently using or evaluating the VOMS/PAS system include the NFL, IndyCar, and British Touring Cars. The system was also used by competitors at the Race of Champions, which was held recently in Florida.By using a combination of these three evaluation systems, Dr. Rossi and MotoAmerica hope to increase the level of rider safety, concussive care, and longevity in the sport.