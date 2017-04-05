autoevolution
1,000 HP Challenger Hellcat with 4.5L Whipple Supercharger Pulls 9s 1/4-Mile Run

 
In factory trim, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat comes with a 2.4-liter IHI supercharger, which, according to those who come up with pulley upgrades, isn't even used to its full potential. However, there will always be certain muscle car fanatics for whom the 707 factory ponies aren't nearly enough. And this is how we end up with massaged Hellcats such as the one we're here to show you.
The factory blower of this Mopar machine has made room for a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger, which accompanied by a small list of supporting mods, allows the 6.2-liter motor to deliver no less than 1,000 ponies.

Modified by High Horse Performance, which recently set a new Hellcat 1/4-mile world record, the HEMI unit also features 450 l/hour returnless fuel system featuring ID1000 injectors, catless mid pipes, the obvious ECU work, along with a 3.09 final drive.

Following the aftermarket work, the owner took the car to the Cecil Country Dragway and the results were pretty sweet. To be more precise, the Maryland-based drag strip saw the Hellcat descending into the 9s arena, with the muscle beast pulling a 9.7-second 1,320-feet run. This makes for a brilliant occasion to remind you that Dodge is now one week away from introducing the Challenger SRT Demon at the New York Auto Show.

For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that, when fitted with drag radials, the stock Dodge Challenger Hellcat can play the quarter-mile game in 10.8 seconds.

While the first piece of footage below showcases the drag strip adventure of the boosted Hellcat, we've added another clip at the bottom of the page. The latter, which was recorded before the first, shows the four-wheeled body builder being tested on the dyno.

And yes, if you peek through the intake on the hood of the Challenger, you can notice the shiny blower that now serves the Hellcat. Even so, given the massive horsepower boost, we can probably call this ride a sleeper.



