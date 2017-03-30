autoevolution
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Reveals Hellcat V8 Supercharger Cover

 
For this week’s SRT Demon teaser, the video released by Dodge is... intriguing, to say the least. From it, we learn that the drag strip warrior will feature an industry first in the guise of a liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller system. What the following 15-second clip also reveals is the 6.2-liter V8 engine’s blower.
I don’t mean to jump to conclusions, but that’s the same cover as what one might find under the hood of the Hellcat; even the finest details are mirrored by the Demon’s lesser twin, which means that this fellow here is a twin-screw supercharger. The question is, does it also deliver 2.4L of air per revolution?

The most intriguing bit is, the supercharger’s cover features the Hellcat logo. In other words, I suspect Dodge hasn’t fettled with displacement in order to squeeze more ponies out of the 6.2-liter V8. Instead, the automaker did so by keeping things nice and cool. Or so does yours truly think.

For the 12th week of teasing, the automaker decided to detail the Demon’s liquid-to-air charge air cooler chiller. This feature enables the big bad Challenger to achieve cooler charge air induction temperatures than what’s possible in the Hellcat. Specifically, a reduction of up to 45°Fahrenheit.

It’s not a lot when you think about it, but then again, the cooler the air going into the engine, the bigger the bang. The system, Dodge says, goes the extra length in Drag Mode. This scenario sees the air conditioning system divert its goodies to chill the charge air cooling system, ultimately helping the blown Vee-Eight churn out more than 707 ponies and 650 lb-ft of torque.

From the 9th teaser for the SRT Demon, it appears that we should brace ourselves for 757 horsepower and more than 700 pound-feet. Another teaser, titled “Lock & Load,” reveals something else entirely: 815. Dodge may be playing with our expectations for the time being, but we’ll know for sure what the Demon is all about on April 11, at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

