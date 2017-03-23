Borla Spruces Up The Charger SRT Hellcat With Loud Exhaust Systems

Borla
Performance Industries is a name synonymous with high-quality aftermarket exhausts. In the case of the Charger sedan, Borla offers a diverse range of cat-backs for the 5.7- and 6.4-liter naturally aspirated HEMI V8s. But now, the time is high to get out the big guns and let the SRT Hellcat bellow harder than ever before.
Engineered for both the 2015 and 2016 model years of the 707-hp brute, Borla has two varieties of exhausts on offer. The differences consist of the sound options: S-Type and Atak. The latter is the loudest of the two, as the Oxnard, California-based company proves in the adjacent demo clip.
Both the S-Type and Atak are available in two guises. The first boasts Active Exhaust valve simulators, whereas the second option included functioning Active Exhaust
valves. Pricing starts from $1,471.99 for the lesser version of the Atak, whereas the full-fat Atak retails at $2,019.99.
It should be noted that Borla’s systems don’t include any exhaust tips, because the aftermarket cat-back exhaust is designed with the factory valance in mind. Both systems make use of a 3.0-inch diameter pipe.
As Borla accustomed us with previous exhaust system, these two are covered by an industry-leading million mile warranty. Can you imagine driving a million miles in the Charger SRT Hellcat
just to find out if the company is bluffing or not? Pretty interesting prospect, nonetheless.
Compared to the Dodge Challenger, which is slated to get its Demon
suit on at the 2017 New York Auto Show in April, the Charger lineup ends with the Hellcat. It still holds the title of most powerful four-door sedan in the world, and that’s one hell of an accolade if you ask me. If handling and tracking are what you're looking for in a three-box sedan, then Alfa Romeo’s excellent Giulia Quadrifoglio
is just what the doctor ordered.