Borla Enhances The Cadillac ATS-V With Cat-Back Exhaust System

BMW has the M3, Mercedes-AMG the C63, and Alfa Romeo prides itself on the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Over in the U.S. of A., this vehicle segment is covered by the Cadillac ATS-V. The go-faster Caddy, though, is at a disadvantage in the sound department.
General Motors’ engineers tried their best to make the twin-turbocharged V6 sound exciting, but the ATS-V continues to play second fiddle to its more established competitors. “Wait a second. If Alfa Romeo managed to produce a fan-bleeding-tastic twin-turbo V6, why would General Motors fare worse?”

There are many reasons for that difference in aural pleasure, chief among which is the origin of Alfa Romeo’s V6. Whereas the 3.6-liter LGX is a blue-collar powerhouse, the 2.9-liter unit shoehorned in the engine bay of the Giulia Quadrifoglio is, at heart, a Ferrari V8 with two cylinders lopped off.

The most obvious way to enhance the sonorousness of the ATS-V is, as common sense dictates, an exhaust developed by the aftermarket scene. Borla has a cat-back solution for the high-performance Cadillac model, and its name is Part Number 140592. That's a interesting naming strategy, innit?

Moving on. Designed for both the 2016 and 2017 model year, the system retains the exhaust valve technology that came as standard with the original system. The 2.75-inch diameter ensures optimal fit, whereas the quad tailpipes give the stamp of approval to the ATS-V’s sporting personality.

Manufactured from T-304 stainless steel and covered by an industry-leading million mile warranty, the system makes use of Borla’s S-Type muffler technology for “a rich, aggressive sound under acceleration.” For the time being, we’ll have to take Borla at face value considering there’s no sound demo available to hear the cat-back exhaust with our own ears.

Bought directly from Borla’s website, the system retails at $2,199, and the shipping weight stands at 73 pounds. The cat-back exhaust itself tips the scales at just 59 pounds, which is pretty light when you think about it.

Cadillac ATS-V Coupe pictured.

