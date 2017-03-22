Convertible Hellcat Is One Plum Crazy Muscle Car

How old is the Hellcat this year? Considering that it went on sale for MY 2015, the novelty of packing 707 horsepower hiding under the hood has worn off a bit. The 757-hp Demon is right around the corner too, but then again, the Hellcat is still relevant as is. Even more so without a metal roof.





The Plum Crazy-painted example in the featured photo is a





Other than those, and the conversion from metal to soft-top roof, this is just your average Hellcat, 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 included. It’s rated from the get-go at Indeed, ladies and gentlemen, there’s a tiny number of convertible Hellcat vehicles out there on the streets, although they’re not official Fiat Chrysler products. Drop Top Customs is the shop that can fabricate the fixed-head Hellcat into an open-top muscle car, with FCA global president of product design Ralph Gilles offering his stamp of approval for the said conversion.The Plum Crazy-painted example in the featured photo is a 2016 model year conversion with 1,461 miles on the odometer. Bearing in mind that the Hellcat starts from $64,195 out of the box, go and have a guess just how much does this Florida-based dealer want for this drop-top Hellcat?

$89,999 is the name of the game, and that’s fine considering how rare these things are. What’s not so great about this car, though, is the ad. “Practically irresistible,” the dealer notes, “the muscular contours of our SRT Hellcat stand out with 20 x 9.5-inch matte black forged aluminum wheels.” Now hold on a sec. The pictured Hellcat isn’t fitted with factory wheels, but aftermarket rollers with so much chrome that my eyes hurt.Other than those, and the conversion from metal to soft-top roof, this is just your average Hellcat, 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 included. It’s rated from the get-go at 707 ponies and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm ) of torque, an output that translates into zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the 3s and a 1/4-mile run doable in the 11s. Beyond performance, the sonorous whine of the supercharger is just as magical as the way this thing flies off the line.