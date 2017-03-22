autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Convertible Hellcat Is One Plum Crazy Muscle Car

 
22 Mar 2017, 9:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
How old is the Hellcat this year? Considering that it went on sale for MY 2015, the novelty of packing 707 horsepower hiding under the hood has worn off a bit. The 757-hp Demon is right around the corner too, but then again, the Hellcat is still relevant as is. Even more so without a metal roof.
Indeed, ladies and gentlemen, there’s a tiny number of convertible Hellcat vehicles out there on the streets, although they’re not official Fiat Chrysler products. Drop Top Customs is the shop that can fabricate the fixed-head Hellcat into an open-top muscle car, with FCA global president of product design Ralph Gilles offering his stamp of approval for the said conversion.

The Plum Crazy-painted example in the featured photo is a 2016 model year conversion with 1,461 miles on the odometer. Bearing in mind that the Hellcat starts from $64,195 out of the box, go and have a guess just how much does this Florida-based dealer want for this drop-top Hellcat?

$89,999 is the name of the game, and that’s fine considering how rare these things are. What’s not so great about this car, though, is the ad. “Practically irresistible,” the dealer notes, “the muscular contours of our SRT Hellcat stand out with 20 x 9.5-inch matte black forged aluminum wheels.” Now hold on a sec. The pictured Hellcat isn’t fitted with factory wheels, but aftermarket rollers with so much chrome that my eyes hurt.

Other than those, and the conversion from metal to soft-top roof, this is just your average Hellcat, 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 included. It’s rated from the get-go at 707 ponies and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, an output that translates into zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the 3s and a 1/4-mile run doable in the 11s. Beyond performance, the sonorous whine of the supercharger is just as magical as the way this thing flies off the line.
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat convertible Dodge Challenger for sale Dodge muscle car
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54