Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Rendered as the Devil's Seven-Seater

The temptation to Hellcat everything is simply impossible to resist and you are now looking at the latest example of this, a rendering that brings us a 707-pony incarnation of the Dodge Durango.





One of the most active render labels on the world wide web, namely



We even received a bit of an explanation for the introduction of this pixel play, one that, we have to admit, sounds reasonable: "I am guy of simple taste. When I see [a] brand new Dodge Durango SRT, I Hellcat it,"



As with the visual differences separating the SRT and the Hellcat incarnations of the Challenger or Charger, the blown SUV we have here doesn't look all that different to the production monster we met a few days ago. To be more specific, the new goodies target the wheels, the brakes and the front fascia. Oh, and let's not forget those mean badges on the front wings.



However, the changes under the skin are what matter here, with the jump from 475 to 707 horses set to deliver the kind of insanity we're expecting from the almost-baked



Speaking of which, while the factory-supercharged Grand Cherokee is scheduled to make its debut at the New York Auto Show, which takes place in April, we wouldn't hold our breath for the



For now, the naturally aspirated Durango SRT remains America's quickest three-row SUV, with the AWD muscle car scheduled to make its market debut this summer, coming as a 2018 model.



We've added that video of the HEMI animal pulling an all-wheel-drive burnout below, so you should be prepared for some tire torture.



