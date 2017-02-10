autoevolution

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Rendered as the Devil's Seven-Seater

 
10 Feb 2017, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The temptation to Hellcat everything is simply impossible to resist and you are now looking at the latest example of this, a rendering that brings us a 707-pony incarnation of the Dodge Durango.
In case you haven't been out camping with no Internet connection, you've seen the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT that took the high-riding world by storm earlier this week.

One of the most active render labels on the world wide web, namely RC-Workchop, has now come up with an image that offers us a taste of how a Durango SRT Hellcat would look like.

We even received a bit of an explanation for the introduction of this pixel play, one that, we have to admit, sounds reasonable: "I am guy of simple taste. When I see [a] brand new Dodge Durango SRT, I Hellcat it,"

As with the visual differences separating the SRT and the Hellcat incarnations of the Challenger or Charger, the blown SUV we have here doesn't look all that different to the production monster we met a few days ago. To be more specific, the new goodies target the wheels, the brakes and the front fascia. Oh, and let's not forget those mean badges on the front wings.

However, the changes under the skin are what matter here, with the jump from 475 to 707 horses set to deliver the kind of insanity we're expecting from the almost-baked Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Speaking of which, while the factory-supercharged Grand Cherokee is scheduled to make its debut at the New York Auto Show, which takes place in April, we wouldn't hold our breath for the Durango following suit.

For now, the naturally aspirated Durango SRT remains America's quickest three-row SUV, with the AWD muscle car scheduled to make its market debut this summer, coming as a 2018 model.

We've added that video of the HEMI animal pulling an all-wheel-drive burnout below, so you should be prepared for some tire torture.

dodge durango srt Hellcat SUV muscle car rendering Dodge Dodge Durango
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54