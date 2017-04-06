100-Octane Race Fuel Is Go For The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The thirteenth teaser for the Challenger SRT Demon is upon us, with one video left until the public debut of the most badass muscle car the world has ever seen. And with this occasion, the rumor according to which the Challenger SRT Demon will be able to munch 100-plus unleaded on demand has been finally proven true.





Titled “Fuel,” the video per se isn’t all that exciting. The Stig lookalike fills the gas tank with some green liquid, then that something finds its way to the engine, and the engine goes bang and blow, and that’s it. The ending, on the other hand, is arguably the most interesting part.For a brief moment, Dodge shows a collection of buttons located just above the HVAC unit, with one of those buttons boasting the symbol for a gas pump and the letters “HO.” That, wouldn’t you know, is the High-Octane Button, and once pressed, hair-raising delirium ensues.The first-ever factory production car designed to run on track-spec unleaded or 91-octane gas, the SRT Demon is gifted with a special power control module. The said PCM is hidden in the Demon Crate, and once installed, pressing the High-Octane Button turns the supercharged HEMI V8 engine into a monster. Unfortunately, the automaker doesn’t say a single word about potential power gains from running race fuel.Oh, and another thing: mixing 100-octane fuel with 91-octane gas will not hurt the 6.2-liter behemoth. The worst thing that can happen is the High-Octane Button won’t engage the go-faster mode if the combined octane of the fuels in the tank is too low. If that’s the case, the gauge display informs the driver that the SRT Demon will guzzle on premium jungle juice until the engine is shut off and restarted. The controller monitors in the knock sensors sense if there’s not enough race fuel.In comparison to the Hellcat, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is equipped with dual fuel pumps and larger fuel injectors using higher rail pressure. So to speak, Demon owners will spend a lot of time refueling this bad boy.