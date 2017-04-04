autoevolution
1,000 HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Is Hennessey Trolling the Dodge Demon

 
Hennessey Performance is now here to deliver an answer to a question nobody asked, so, without further ado, here's the question: what do a supercharger, AC/DC, the church and The Stig have in common?
All these elements come together in the latest development of the Lone Star State developer, which is dubbed The Exorcist.

This is obviously Hennessey's way of trolling the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, with the Hellcat's even angrier sibling set to make its debut in a week from now, at the New York Auto Show.

Attention-grabbing ad aside (you can find the piece of footage at the bottom of the page), we can't really consider the otherwise praise-worthy Exorcist as a rival for the Demon.

Sure, Hennessey's contraption, which features its range-topping 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 package (read: 1,000 horsepower), might play in the same horsepower-to-weight area as the Mopar halo car, while both serve drag racing purposes. But the two are separated by two major aspects.

For one thing, the Challenger SRT Demon follows the trend that sees more and more racing solutions being brought to consumer vehicles, packing goodies such as a Torque Reserve boost feature and wheel hop-controlling launch control.

The HPE1000 package, on the other hand, is built around a monstrous high-flow supercharger setup and features more conventional street car tech bits, such as custom camshafts, ported cylinder heads, long-tube headers and other such bits.

Then there's the warranty. We're still not sure what Dodge will offer for the SRT Demon, but it will certainly be a better offer than the 1 year/12,000-mile package Hennessey offers for the thousand-pony Camaro ZL1.

After all, much of the hype built around the Hellcat and the Demon has to do with these being warranty-backed manufacturer machines, which is what sets them apart from the super-boosted Challengers and Chargers the aftermarket realm had been delivering for years.

Don't get us wrong, we're big fans of the tire-slashing shenanigans that take place in blower exorcism displayed below...

