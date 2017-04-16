Tuned Kia Sportage Rides Low, Has Skirts and Spoilers

Unlike Mercedes-Benz
or Volkswagen
, there isn't a tuning scene dedicated to Kia in Europe. But once in a while, we find something like this badass Sportage.
With Cayenne-like headlights and a manly stance, the new Sportage
is the kind of CUV you can feel proud for owning. But very few people have tried to take it to the next level.
We won't try to examine every part of the tuning German project because there simply isn't enough data. However, as a whole, the outcome is very enjoyable and as cool as any GTI
we've seen.
The wrap is the most important part of the project, and it sees several companies collaborating on the design and application. The sides look like they've been run over with a giant brush of black paint. Obviously, all the trim has been blacked out, including the grille and chrome.
We can't read the logo on the metallic purple wheels, but they are pimpin', as they say. A front spoiler makes the Sportage look like it belonged on the track and was sourced from Ezlip, along with the side skirts.
At the back, we've got a twin exhaust system. But there's no custom diffuser, os the tail sits too high off the ground. You can't expect too much from a crossover that almost nobody tunes.
It wasn't that long ago that Kia was known primarily for making dull vehicles. The fact that they were cheap to buy was probably the only exciting thing about them. Then the Korean company came out with a 7-year warranty, and the brand perception changed almost overnight when the 4rd-generation Sportage arrived.
It's almost a fresh start for them, with a brand new platform, available twin-clutch gearbox, turbo engines and styling by the man who made the Audi TT happen. We'd like to imagine more people will be inspired by these photos and tune their Sportage.