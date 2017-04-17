Audi TT RS With Custom Interior by Neidfaktor Is Even More Luxurious

We're not sure the Audi TT RS needed an interior makeover because it's already got a cooler cabin than all of its rivals. But a German company called Neidfaktor
blasted the car with Alcantara in a way that has left us speechless.
Let's start with the exterior because that too received some changes. A better stance was achieved through the use of deep coil overs with motorsport strut bearing and stabilizers by H&R. It's a kit that probably makes everyday use complicated, but this doesn't look like an ordinary car anyway.
The tuners removed the quattro logo at the front of the grille and painted the mirrors in the same color as the body, which appears to be Nardo Gray. The filler cap, front spoiler, and the rear Audi logo were painted in a black finish.
Meanwhile, the stock wheels were replaced by Bentley
rims (not sure if real of fakes) fitted with carbon-fiber wheel hub adapters in a matt finish with a blue center to match the interior. This kind of attention to detail also translates to the interior.
Before we mention the significant changes, we'd like to point out that the striker latch cover of the trunk is covered in Alcantara, just like the rest of the trunk liner. That makes this a show car because the parts of the interior that get the most abuse are treated the same way as those that don't even get smudged.
Neidfaktor only used flat carbon fiber for the trim around the tunnel, the top of the shifter and sides of the bucket seats. Everything else is covered in a classy blue or black Alcantara with the occasional appearance of regular black leather.
Of course, they also took care of the areas Audi just left covered in plastic, like the dash, console, and sides of the seats.
Considering the premium you have to pay for the TT RS in Germany
and all the custom leather that went into it, we'd say this is one of the few MQB cars in Europe that are worth more than €80,000.