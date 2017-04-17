Convertible Owner Experiences Worst Day In Lifetime, Manure Is Involved

Convertibles
can be very fun, even if they do not have the agility of a hot hatch. The joy of open-air driving compensates for the extra weight that is usually added to an automobile by its drop-top system.
Evidently, there are other downsides with this category of vehicle, but they can be a joy to own. Unlike a hatch or a sedan, you can have great fun in a convertible if you drive it at a relaxed pace, but there are a few risks involved in owning a Cabrio and driving it as its meant to be – with the top down.
A German family experienced the worst possible thing we could imagine happening to a convertible owner except for dying or serious injury.
Please note that this remark comes from someone who has had a bag of potatoes thrown at him from a bridge while driving a cabriolet on the highway.
It all happened near the town of Altomuenster, which is located about 30 kilometers away from Munich

informs. The city is located in a beautiful area, and a 53-year-old father was enjoying a drive with his 14-year-old daughter.
All seemed well on that day, and they were parked on the roadside in their Renault Megane Coupe-Cabrio
. That is the second-generation drop-top Megane, and it is a four seater with a hardtop as standard.
The Karmann-built model was stationary on the side of the road, and it seemed like nothing wrong except for rain could happen. Fate had other plans for the family, which was hit
by manure from a trailer
that was towed by a tractor.
Apparently, the tractor’s operator suddenly swerved to avoid an impact, and the tank that was carrying dung from his farm was not properly secured, leading to most of its contents being spilled onto the vehicle.
If the hard top had been up, this would have been a nasty day that would have ended with an apology and a big tip at the car wash.
Unfortunately, the car is considered a write-off because of the extent of the damage caused by the spillage. Fellow Europeans should be careful if they get a "fabulous discount" on a Mk2 Megane CC
in the next few months.
Losing your car and getting covered in manure sums up what can be described as the worst possible day for any motorist. Honestly, we cannot think of anything worse in this situation.