Evoque Cabrio Takes on C-Class and Mustang in Weird Convertible Comparison

28 Mar 2017
If you're buying a four-seat luxury convertible, you probably have at least one more car, so you don't need off-roading prowess. Right? Wrong, according to the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet.
As a convertible crossover, the roofless Evoque is in a class of its own, explaining why it's doing to so well. However, we know for a fact that the Europeans who are considering one also want a Ford Mustang Convertible. There's never been such a great pony import.

To be honest, the C-Class Cabriolet's place in this comparison could have been taken by any of its competitors, especially the BMW 4 Series, but also the Audi A5. However, if you want to compare the quirky Evoque and the American import against the most luxurious model, it's got to be a Mercedes.

The prices of the Merc and the Mustang are relatively the same. Of course, that doesn't take into consideration the engine range or how expensive German options are. But you get what you pay for, which is more than we can say about the Range Rover, which is about a quarter more expensive.

The upside to that is that not many people will be able to afford an Evoque Convertible. "I'm not getting the Mustang; everyone has that," the rich snobs will say.

You can't buy one with a V6 or V8 engine like you can with the other two. However, there's nothing else like it on the road. Some say that a man who buys this is... batting for the other team. But we don't think that's true. All the early SUVs were roofless, and this one just happens to be luxurious and well designed.

The fact that there's not enough room in the trunk of either of these three is not surprising at all. But the amount of headroom in the Evoque is, which is very good if you plan on taking a long trip with three of your friends.

The C-Class is surely the sensible choice, getting high fuel economy while wafting you along in total comfort. The Mustang Convertible is only really good for posing. The Range Rover badge isn't just for show - you can go off-road if you want and the AWD deals with any weather conditions.

