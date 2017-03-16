Green Audi A3 Has RS3 Bumper, Cool Stance and Trunk Spoiler

I swear I've seen this car before, back when it had a color flip wrap or dip. Regardless, the owner of this 2016 Audi A3 quattro just can't seem to leave it alone. The transformation it's gone through is worthy of the Worthersee GTI Meet, but you could also call it "riced."





The front bumper and grille come from the



The back of the A3 has been embellished with a carbon fiber spoiler that gives it a very racy look. Below, we see a new diffuser and two large mufflers. Cover up the angular taillights, and you could swear that you're looking at the Mitsubishi Evo X. As far as we know, all the body bits come from APR, including the side skirts.



The green color is probably a wrap, and we say that because the company the owner works for, PK Auto Design, does vinyl and interior work. Unfortunately, we don't know what's going on with the 2.0 TFSI engine under the hood, but APR makes a multitude of ECU kits and performance goodies. With software alone, the four-cylinder engine packs an additional 114 ft-lbs of torque and 87 horsepower.



During the quarter mile testing, the The wheels come from a company called Avant Garde, stationed in California. Their brushed aluminum, multi-spoked design is called M621 and sized 19x9.5-inch at all corners. But without the custom air suspension, the stance just wouldn't be right.The front bumper and grille come from the RS3 Sportback, the European car. I'm not sure it would have been installed that easily, because the sedan has a slightly different body.The back of the A3 has been embellished with a carbon fiber spoiler that gives it a very racy look. Below, we see a new diffuser and two large mufflers. Cover up the angular taillights, and you could swear that you're looking at the Mitsubishi Evo X. As far as we know, all the body bits come from APR, including the side skirts.The green color is probably a wrap, and we say that because the company the owner works for, PK Auto Design, does vinyl and interior work. Unfortunately, we don't know what's going on with the 2.0 TFSI engine under the hood, but APR makes a multitude ofkits and performance goodies. With software alone, the four-cylinder engine packs an additional 114 ft-lbs of torque and 87 horsepower.During the quarter mile testing, the APR Stage I equipped A3 crossed the finish line 1.094 seconds quicker, with an exit speed 13.3 mph higher. There's also a Stage II kit with exhaust and intake systems that bumps the power to 336 horsepower and 404 ft-lbs of torque. However, this bagged sedan doesn't look like it's built for drag racing.