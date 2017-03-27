Audi Q2 Gets Lowered on Custom Wheels, Looks Like a Hatch

Audi is organizing some sort of challenge event around the Q2 mini-SUV in Germany. At least three big tuners are responsive for this "Team 1" entry that's yet to reach its full potential.

But we like what we see already. K-Custom started out by installed some H&R hydraulic suspension, sucking the big wheels further into the Q2's red body.The 20-inch wheels are LV1 alloys from mbDESIGN GmbH Co. KG. However, the Q2 can be seen riding on a number of different alloys, including the factory-fitted set, in the few photos we've been able to gather.We caught wind of the custom Audi from Neidfaktor, so within the coming weeks, we should see a fully customized interior, perhaps even a few carbon fiber exterior goodies. There are several Q2 project cars, so we could be in for a treat at this year's Worthersee GTI meet.Because of the badges and a few details, we can tell you that the Q2 S line has a 2.0engine and quattro. However, we don't know whether it's the 150 or the 190 PS model. Could we see some power boosts too?Pretty much every car based on the MQB platform gets the same kind of tuning treatment that includes wraps, wheels, suspension tuning and engine mods. The Q2 isn't that different from the Golf, and it even borrows a number of components directly from the A3.Buying it will let others know you've made a success of your life. It also facilitates a more active lifestyle. The Audi logo is going to be the main reason people buy this car, even though some of the materials used inside the cabin are not up to premium standards. However, Virtual Cockpit swaps the regular dials for maps and graphics. Heck, you could even use the infotainment system to surf the web and look for new tuning bits.