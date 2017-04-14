Engineering Explained Drops Dodge Demon vs. Tesla Model S P100D Comparison

Now that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has swept New York off its feet, the question that sits on many aficionados' lips has to do with how the muscle machine would handle a battle with the Tesla Model S P100D.





Well, until the dealers get to accommodate the Hellcat's evil twin, a move that is scheduled to take place this fall, all we can do is check out the numbers.And today we're willing to zoom in on the figures, with the help of the latest Engineering Explained video. Jason, the whiteboard wielder behind the YT channel, has taken the time to explain how the Demon achieves its 2.3s 0 to 60 mph sprint or its 9.65s quarter-mile time.As you can expect from such a clip, the footage also involves the EV comparo mentioned above. We're pretty sure that other YouTubers are eager to join this effort in a practical manner once the Demon is finally unleashed onto the drag strip. And we're talking about Tesla hooners such as the the Drag Times channel's Brooks or the crew behind the Tesla Racing Channel Now, before we invite you to enjoy the number frenzy delivered in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we need to discuss the NHRA ban received by the Demon Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis used the promo video of the muscle animal to list the ban as an asset. However, the real-world situation is more complex.To be more precise, the NHRA rules state that any car that can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in under 10 seconds at 135 mph needs to pack a roll cage in order to be eligible for competition. And we're talking about a cage that has to be inspected by the said sanctioning body itself.With Dodge only building 3,300 units of the Demon, it's understandable that the carmaker left the roll cage part to the customers. For one thing, the crash test complications alone are enough to determine automakers to chose such path for limited edition models.