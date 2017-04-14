autoevolution

This 2017 COPO Camaro Looks Amazing in Real Life Photos, Has 7.0L V8 Spare Motor

 
14 Apr 2017
Chevrolet is only allowing 69 mortals to enjoy the charms of the 2017 COPO Camaro. And we're here to drop the visual tale of #26, whose owner has recently taken delivery of his speeding animal.
A set of real-world pics portraying the out-of-the-box drag strip animal has just landed on Reddit, with the Hyper Blue incarnation of the Chevy loooking like it wants to just jump through the dealership window in search for mph glory.

The drag racer's engine compartment is currently occupied by the 5.7-liter V8 wearing a 2.9-liter Whipple blower, but the owner ordered the 7.0-liter naturally aspirated unit as a spare motor. While the first delivers 580 hp and allows the car to complete the quarter-mile run in 8.5 seconds, the latter is a 470-pony unit, with its presence bringing a 9.2s 1,320 feet sprint time.

Keep in mind that Chevrolet also offers a third powerplant choice for the current COPO Camaro, with a 6.2-liter atmospheric V8 accompanying the two mills mentioned above. In this case, the numbers you need to remember are 410 hp and 9.7 seconds.

Now, you might wonder why the owner chose to grab a second motor from the get-go.

We'll tell you that the Redditor who brought this example to our attention talks about a special option allowing the purchase to be made: "I think when the order was placed it was an extra 25k for the engine (give or take). It was an optional package deal so u were able to choose an extra engine,"

Regardless of the motor choice, this incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro features a TH400 3-speed automatic tranny.

With a drag strip-confined hero such as the one we have here, the cabin pics are at least as delicious as the exterior ones, so we're inviting you to feast your eyes on the all-go interior shots in the gallery to your right.
