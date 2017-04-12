autoevolution

2018 Dodge Demon Goes Official As The World’s Fastest 1/4-Mile Production Car

 
12 Apr 2017, 4:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember that scene from the first Fast & Furious movie? That one with Paul Walker telling Vin Diesel, “I owe you a ten-second car.” Bearing in mind the vehicle in question is an extremely modified Supra, nitrous oxide and all, the long-awaited Challenger SRT Demon puts it to shame with an unapologetically mind-blowing 9.65-second 1.4-mile run.
Though the hype train is a little too much and Vin Diesel’s speak at the unveiling event was too stiff, there’s a whole lot to like about the ultimate expression of the Challenger. First and foremost, it’s street legal. Secondly, it packs one seat as standard, with the passenger and rear seats going for $1 each as optional extras. In its lightest form possible, the Demon tips the scales at just 4,280 pounds (1,941 kg).

Tim Kuniskis, who is the man behind Dodge’s performance revival, will say it straight to your face that the 6.2-liter S/C V8 under the hood is an all-new design, but the truth is, it isn’t. The Demon V8 is a modified Hellcat V8 that boasts 2.7 liters of supercharging instead of 2.4 liters, a wee bit more boost (14.5 psi instead of 11.6 psi), two dual-stage fuel pumps, more induction, and upgrades to the pistons, rods, valve train, and other internals of the same variety.

As such, maximum revolutions per minute is up to 6,500 rpm versus 6,200 in the Hellcat, and output on 91-octane gas is rated at 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet when using the red key. Put at least 100-octane’s worth of race fuel in the tank, and those figures go up to 840 ponies and 770 lb-ft. Dodge makes a case that the Challenger Demon has the highest horsepower V8 production car engine ever produced, but that statement is false. Koenigsegg, anyone? 1,100 ponies from a 5.0-liter V8 mill? Thank you.

A lot of modifications to the engine, software, suspension, and transmission later, we get down to the standard drag radials. These bad boys are crucial for the SRT Demon’s go-faster abilities. Here are some stats: zero to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, 2.92 feet worth of front-wheel lift when fitted with the narrow front runner wheels, 9.65-second quarter-mile, and 1.8 Gs produced under full-on acceleration. It’s beastly, to say the least, and kudos to Dodge and the mad professors over at SRT for making the Demon happen considering the limitations of the Challenger’s platform.

Oh, and another thing: Only 3,000 units for the United States plus 300 for Canada will be produced for the 2018 model year. After that, who knows what Dodge has in store for us. And on that note, here's a question for you: Can you imagine what's next after Demon?

All the information available right now on the Demon is available in the following press release and PDF specifications sheet.





 Download attachment: 2018 Dodge Demon specifications (PDF)

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon specifications Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2017 New York Auto Show Dodge Challenger v8 Dodge
press release
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54