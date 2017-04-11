autoevolution

Tuned Hellcat Challenges Twin-Turbo Corvette to Drag Race, Instantly Regrets It

 
What happens when a Dodge Charger Hellcat, with its 707 ponies, comes across a C5-gen Chevrolet Corvette at the drag strip? Well, if these machines find themselves in factory stock condition, which means that the 'Vette packs 345 or 350 ponies, the answer is obvious. But what if the two had been taken down the aftermarket path?
This is where things get interesting and we're here to show you just such a battle. The massaged Mopar machine and the Chevy recently got together at the Royal Purple Raceway with quarter-mile purposes in mind.

However, given the hefty stock muscle gap between the two slabs of America we have here, it was only natural to see the tables being turned when it came to the mods department.

As such, the Hellcat only packed minor custom bits (we're not aware of the exact specs of the Dodge), while the Corvette had been gifted with a twin-turbo kit, with the package being accompanied by the mandatory supporting hardware.

Sure, a TT Chevrolet Corvette might sound like heresy, but the forced induction brings an overly rich boost in terms of the drag strip performance.

The clip below allows you to see both the ET and the mph numbers delivered by the two contraptions. We'll remind you that, in standard trim (albeit wearing drag radials), the four-door incarnation of the Hellcat can play the 1,320 feet sprint in 11 seconds flat, while the C5 generation of the Corvette is able to deliver high 12s runs. Keep in mind that we're talking about the optimal performance, which isn't something you see on all that many occasions.

Returning to the sprinting adventure discussed here, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" volume below, as the aural side of this velocity brawl has plenty of decibel thrills to deliver.

