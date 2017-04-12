1,000 HP Dodge Charger Hellcat by Hennessey Terrorizes Dyno, Out for Demon Blood

What do you do when you find yourself outside the New York Auto Show earthquake that is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but you're still aiming to shake the muscle car market? Well, for one thing, you can come up with a Demon alternative that adds a pair of doors.





At least this is what Hennessey Performance has done, with the help of its HPE1000 Dodge Charger Hellcat . And yes, that badge, which is the only thing that sets the Texan-tuned muscle sedan apart from its stock sibling at a visual level, means that the thing has a thousand ponies at the crank.Actually, according to the developer's estimation, which is based on the dyno run you can find in the piece of footage below, the crank output numbers of the thing sit at 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft.The tech massage that led to the massive muscle boost involves a 4.5-liter blower working at 14 psi, a high-flow air intake, stainless steel long tube headers, a high-flow supercharger bypass valve, thirstier fuel injectors, a meatier fuel pump and, of course, thework required to keep everything in check.So, how does this family-friendly animal compare to the Demon? Well, since demons generally drink the blood of their enemies and not the other way around, anybody expecting the HPE1000 Charger to leave the new Dodge halo car trailing in its wake will be proven wrong.While the Challenger Demon can play the 0 to 60 game in 2.3s and complete the quarter-mile sprint in 9.65 seconds, the thousand-pony Charger needs 2.8s to hit sixty and 9.9s to leave the 1,320 feet task behind. After all, the drag racing world solutions borrowed by the Hellcat's big brother, as well as the Demon's diet do pay out.Then there's the warranty advantage of the factory vehicle. The Demon gets a three-year/36,000-mile limited vehicle warranty and five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain coverage. As for the Lone Star State developer, the company delivers a one-year/12,000-mile warranty.Nevertheless, with Dodge only gifting the U.S. market with 3,000 units of the Challenger Demon, the HPE1000 Charger Hellcat might just be the next best thing. Apple to orange comparison over.