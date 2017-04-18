Alfa Romeo Giulia Diesel Tramples Mustang EcoBoost in Controversial "Drag Race"

Imagine you drive a current-gen Ford Mustang EcoBoost Cabriolet and, as you're enjoying the weather, an Alfa Romeo Giulia pulls up next to you with obvious drag racing intentions. With the Giulia's diesel rattle taking over the soundtrack of your adventure, you shouldn't have anything to worry about, right?





Well, we wouldn't rush to conclusions, at leat not before checking out a real-world battle between the oil-burning Alfa and the turbo-four pony.And that's because a recent sprinting comparison (so no, it wasn't a drag race per se) held on the Autobahn saw the 2.2-liter diesel Giulia beating the EcoBoost Mustang Cabriolet to 200 km/h / 124 mph.Yes, the 'Stang did grab the 100 km/h (62 mph) lead, while the Blue Oval sportscar also left the Italian trailing in its wake once the two passed the velocity value mentioned above.And yet none of this can wipe the smile off the face of the Giulia 2.2 MultiJet 180 - amazing victory aside, the Italian four-door wasn't that far behind the slab of America in the milestone sprint.In theory, the oil burning Alfa Romeo Giulia shouldn't have any chance to show the Mustang its sculpted posterior. After all, the Ford packs 5.6 kg per hp, while the Alfa burdens each of its horses with 9.1 kilograms. And, while the Giulia does pack a torque advantage, this is negligible (think: 26 Nm or 19 lb-ft).Was it the Mustang's aging six-speed slushbox or its 3,900 lbs (1,800 kg) scale footprint that held it back? The first is probably the greatest issue of the pony car, which means that the 10-speed auto introduced by the 2018 mid-cycle facelift can't land on the streets soon enough.Advisory note: all those aficionados who got the giggles when watching the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in drag racing action should prepare the popcorn before hitting the "play" button below.