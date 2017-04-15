autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Honest BMW M5 with Crushing Result

 
Was the Porsche 911 GT3 RS built for drag races? Of course not, but don't expect this to prevent its owners from engaging in this simple form of velocity battle.
The latest example of this comes from Sweden, when a PDK incarnation of the Rennsport Neunelfer recently duked it out with an F10 BMW M5.

The two engaged in a rolling start battle and while the Porscha came in factory stock trim, we can't say the same about the M car.

Now, some of you might wonder about the "honest" part of the title above. You see, unlike other drivers of twin-turbo machines, the guy behind the wheel of this Bimmer was fully open about the mods on his car.

To be more precise, the 4.4-liter V8 occupying the engine compartment of this F10 was gifted with Supersprint downpipes and an Akrapovic Evolution exhaust, with ESS-supplied ECU mapping keeping everything in check. So you should expect the M5 to sit comfortably above the 600 hp mark.Let's talk figures
We'll briefly take you through a set of numbers that demonstrate what the stock BMW M5 and Porsche 911 GT3 RS are capable of when given a sprinting task. With its 3.1 kg/hp power-to-weight ratio, the rear-engined coupe can complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.1 seconds. As for the 3.6 kg/hp super-sedan, this needs an extra 0.2 seconds for the job.

Nevertheless, when talking about a rolling drag race such as the one we have here, there are two factors that work against the Zuffenhausen machines.

First of all, the extreme velocity levels reached by the participants work against the GT3 RS, whose track day-focused aerodynamic profile isn't exactly drag-friendly. Second of all, the Porsche loses its take-off advantage - the 911's rear-engined configuration means that it can put the power down better than the M5.

That being said, we're inviting you to check out the all-German speed brawl in the clip below.

