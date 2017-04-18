autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. 911 Turbo S Airfield Drag Race Is Deadly Friendly Fire

 
18 Apr 2017
by
Even wondered how you could give the driver of a new 911 Turbo S a hard time? Well, for one thing, you can fight Porsche with Porsche, showing up with a GT2 RS.
This is precisely what happened in a drag race that recently took place in Sweden, where a 991.2 Turbo S and the 997 crown jewel duked it out on an airfield runway.

Since the pair of rear-engined delights did its thing on an airfield, the two drivers had plenty of space to stretch the mechanical legs of the flat-six bearers.

We'll remind you that, when it comes to the power-to-weight ratio, the Rennsport model literally has the power to make the Turbo S seem less stunning than it is. And that's because the limited edition model seriously one-ups the 991.2 in the power-to-weight department. To be more precise, the first comes with 2.4 kg/hp, while the latter has 3 kilos per pony.

Nevertheless, the badge difference means that the Turbo S packs an all-wheel-drive asset. Then there's the generation gap, which means that, no matter how well the driver of the 620 hp GT2 RS knows his way around the three-pedal setup of the RWD special, he can't match the lightning-quick shifts of the 580 hp Turbo's PDK.

The drag race we're discussing used a rolling take-off and, given the details we dropped above, we can't stress the importance of this detail enough.

For instance, the 991.2 Turbo S can complete the (standing) quarter-mile sprint in 10.5 seconds, while the GT2 needs an extra 0.3 seconds to deal with the said task.

Take a good look at the GT2 RS featured here, we might not get the chance to show you a GT2 badge mixed with a stick shift too soon. For one thing, the upcoming 2018 GT2 is, most likely, a PDK-only animal. You see, in the quest for ever-crazier Green Hell laps (an internal estimate rumor talks about a 7:05 Ring time), there's no time for a clutch.

