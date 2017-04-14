2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Could Pack Active Aerodynamics

We've been talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 quite a lot this year, with Zuffenhausen having intensified its prototype testing activities. And here we are, back in the game, with a test car having recently been spied while flying low on the Nurburgring.





Fortunately, with Porsche expected to drop the 911 GT2 by the end of the year, we shouldn't have too much waiting to do until we get to the bottom of this. Even for an untrained eye, it's impossible not to notice the extreme aerodynamic elements of the 991.2 GT test car. It all starts up front, where the uber-hungry intakes housed by the apron are flanked by bold winglets.Then we have the NACA ducts on the hood, while moving to the side of the car, we notice that the final design of the engine-feeding intakes is still concealed.The posterior of the Neunelfer is dominated by a wing that could just as well be borrowed from the track-confined part of the 911 family.While many of the elements mentioned above will be transformed en route to production, the bewitching impact of the machine's aero profile makes us wonder if the German automaker is preparing active aerodynamics for the new GT2.For one thing, the Turbo and Turbo S already feature a two-way active aero system that brings the rear wing and the front skirt together, allowing the all-practical supercar to skip the kind of microscopic ride height that affects the usability of most competitors.And with VW Group mate Lamborghini having recently made headlines thanks to its Nurburgring record , which was set with the help of the Huracan Performante's ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), we could expect the GT2 to pack similar moves.Since we mentioned the 6:52 Raging Bull, there's no way to avoid the obvious question: will the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 beat the Huracan Perfotmante's 6:52.01 Ring time? Given the rumors about the 7:05 Porsche estimate for the newcomer, we wouldn't bet on that.As we go further into the 991.2 GT2 discussion, the mystery just keeps getting deeper. For instance, most aficionados expect the rear-wheel-drive beast to be animated by a pumped-up version of the Turbo S' 580 hp 3.8-liter heart.Nevertheless, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see Porsche developing a twin-turbo incarnation of the racecar-derived naturally aspirated 4.0-liter that powers the 2018 GT3 Fortunately, with Porsche expected to drop the 911 GT2 by the end of the year, we shouldn't have too much waiting to do until we get to the bottom of this.