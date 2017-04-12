2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Prototype Is a Nurburgring Bully, Won't Stop Screaming

You can't go wrong with labeling the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 prototype lapping the Green Hell these days as a Nurburgring bully. After all, the Neunelfer might just be the quickest tester on the circuit (more on that below), as well as one of the loudest and won't stop passing other prototypes.





In theory, the GT2 should be animated by a beefed-up version of the Turbo S' 3.8-liter mill, with the unit expected to jump from 580 to anywhere between 600 and 650 ponies.



However, the dark side of the rumor mill talks about German engineers working on a twin-turbo version of the



It's difficult to talk about the new GT2 without comparing it to another prototype that plays the role of a Green Hell bully these days, namely the



Many enthusiasts wonder if the GT2 can beat the Ring time of the open-top Performante, but, at least according to the numbers we have so far, this seems like a difficult task.



We'll start by reminding you that a report talking about a Porsche estimated spilled the beans on a 7:05 time for the new GT Division animal.



As for the Raging Bull, since the Coupe managed to set a Nurburgring record earlier this year, with a lap time of



Until we get to find out the exact stopwatch numbers of the two, you can check out the GT2's no-rest-for-the-wicked Nordschleife sprinting in the video below.



It's amusing how, so far, we are certain about the gearbox details (Porsche has confirmed the GT2 won't follow the 991.2 GT3 down the manual path, being a PDK-only development), but we're unsure about the engine details.In theory, the GT2 should be animated by a beefed-up version of the Turbo S' 3.8-liter mill, with the unit expected to jump from 580 to anywhere between 600 and 650 ponies.However, the dark side of the rumor mill talks about German engineers working on a twin-turbo version of the 2018 GT3 's new 4.0-liter unit, albeit without dropping any serious details on the matter. So yes, you do need to take this rumor with a grain of salt.It's difficult to talk about the new GT2 without comparing it to another prototype that plays the role of a Green Hell bully these days, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Many enthusiasts wonder if the GT2 can beat the Ring time of the open-top Performante, but, at least according to the numbers we have so far, this seems like a difficult task.We'll start by reminding you that a report talking about a Porsche estimated spilled the beans on a 7:05 time for the new GT Division animal.As for the Raging Bull, since the Coupe managed to set a Nurburgring record earlier this year, with a lap time of 6:52.01 , the canvas top model should be able to sit below the Porscha lap time mentioned above.Until we get to find out the exact stopwatch numbers of the two, you can check out the GT2's no-rest-for-the-wicked Nordschleife sprinting in the video below.