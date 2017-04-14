Arrow Blue Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Heads To Auction

autoevolution

As the German part of the Holy Hypercar trio, the Porsche 918 Spyder has a special place in the world of high-performance automotive pornography. But a 918 Spyder painted in Arrow Blue? Well, this particular example of the breed looks even more glorious.
There is no other 918 painted as such, and that is what sets serial number 537 apart first and foremost. Also known under the 305 paint code, the shade of blue in question fits the plug-in hybrid hypercar like a hand in glove. It even contrasts pretty well with the Acid Green brake calipers and leather piping.

As if the visual department wasn’t impressive enough, the 918 Spyder slated to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at Villa Erba is also fitted with the highly desirable Weissach package. Named after Porsche’s research center in Germany, Weissach stands for lower weight (3,616 pounds versus 3,715 pounds), slightly better aerodynamics, and more performance. Specifically, 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, onto a maximum velocity of 214 miles per hour.

Also equipped with a front axle lift that comes in handy when encountering speed breakers, the pictured 918 is a one-owner car with less than 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles) from new. Used frequently and cherished with a lot of care, the German bruiser saw its most recent service a few months ago.

“It has been unused since the service was carried out” notes the classic car auction company, adding that the car further boasts “the latest generation paint protection film.” There’s no estimate on this bad boy yet, but bear in mind a 918 Spyder Weissach was hammered in 2016 for $1,475,000.

On that note, it’s expected that Porsche’s successor for the 918 won’t arrive until the mid-way point of the 2020s. Before that, though, Porsche is set to start production of its first-ever fully electric sports car: the Mission E.

 

