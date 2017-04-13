autoevolution

Le Mans Addict Porsche 918 Spyder Gets 919 Hybrid Livery in Amazing Wrap

 
13 Apr 2017, 12:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
What do you do when you're a Le Mans addict (with a thing for LMP1 stuff), but your resume doesn't happen to include a job at Porsche?
Of course, there are plenty of potential answers to the questions above, with one of the most glorious coming from the Porsche 918 Spyder we're here to show you.

The British owner of the gas-electric hypercar has decided to further highlight the link between the German carmaker's motorsport-gained knowhow and the velocity might of its road cars. As such, the 918 was dressed in a 919 Hybrid livery.

The wrap was designed by digital artist Scott Skepple, whose work we've featured on numerous occasions, as the pixel wielder seems to have a fetish for Porschas.

The result stands out from a distance, as if the electrical current passing through the veins of this 918 Spyder would have an attention-magnetic effect. And yes, the German hypercar was caught on camera while visiting a Tesla Supercharger station.

While we're talking Porsche LMP1 stuff, we'll remind you that the engineers and designers working on the 2017 incarnation of the 900+ racecar have had quite a task on their hands.

That's because the new FIA World Endurance Championship rules are aimed at improving safety and keeping the budgets at a reasonable level.

In theory, such tagets sound brilliant, but the real-world implications mean that teams have to deal with less downforce, which obviously leads to reduced cornering speeds.

As for the budget limitations mentioned above, these target the number of body kits per season, as well as the tire supply a crew can use.

And if this tale has tickled your endurance racing bone, you can check out this aural battle between the two most important machines of the season, the Porsche 919 and the Toyota TS050 - the scenes were captured during the Monza season prequel.


 

A #919 liveried #918Spyder in a Tesla bay. #thetapemakesit

A post shared by Luke (@yournotmyfather) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:51am PDT



 

The man from Reading.

A post shared by Luke (@yournotmyfather) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:48am PDT



 

#dog #balloon #918 #919ish #porschelemans #porsche918 #weissach #lemans2017 #lemanstrip #drivetastefully

A post shared by #carbore (@chaussurescowboy) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:12am PDT



 

#Inspiration for the madness

A post shared by #carbore (@chaussurescowboy) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Porsche 918 Spyder Porsche 919 Hybrid Porsche Le Mans wrap hypercar
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86