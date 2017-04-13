Le Mans Addict Porsche 918 Spyder Gets 919 Hybrid Livery in Amazing Wrap

What do you do when you're a Le Mans addict (with a thing for LMP1 stuff), but your resume doesn't happen to include a job at Porsche?





The British owner of the gas-electric hypercar has decided to further highlight the link between the German carmaker's motorsport-gained knowhow and the velocity might of its road cars. As such, the 918 was dressed in a



The wrap was designed by digital artist Scott Skepple, whose



The result stands out from a distance, as if the electrical current passing through the veins of this



While we're talking Porsche LMP1 stuff, we'll remind you that the engineers and designers working on the 2017 incarnation of the 900+ racecar have had quite a task on their hands.



That's because the new FIA World Endurance Championship rules are aimed at improving safety and keeping the budgets at a reasonable level.



In theory, such tagets sound brilliant, but the real-world implications mean that teams have to deal with less downforce, which obviously leads to reduced cornering speeds.



As for the budget limitations mentioned above, these target the number of body kits per season, as well as the tire supply a crew can use.



And if this tale has tickled your endurance racing bone, you can check out





A #919 liveried #918Spyder in a Tesla bay. #thetapemakesit A post shared by Luke (@yournotmyfather) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:51am PDT



The man from Reading. A post shared by Luke (@yournotmyfather) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:48am PDT



#dog #balloon #918 #919ish #porschelemans #porsche918 #weissach #lemans2017 #lemanstrip #drivetastefully A post shared by #carbore (@chaussurescowboy) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:12am PDT



#Inspiration for the madness A post shared by #carbore (@chaussurescowboy) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:59am PDT Of course, there are plenty of potential answers to the questions above, with one of the most glorious coming from the Porsche 918 Spyder we're here to show you.The British owner of the gas-electric hypercar has decided to further highlight the link between the German carmaker's motorsport-gained knowhow and the velocity might of its road cars. As such, the 918 was dressed in a 919 Hybrid livery.The wrap was designed by digital artist Scott Skepple, whose work we've featured on numerous occasions, as the pixel wielder seems to have a fetish for Porschas.The result stands out from a distance, as if the electrical current passing through the veins of this 918 Spyder would have an attention-magnetic effect. And yes, the German hypercar was caught on camera while visiting a Tesla Supercharger station.While we're talking Porsche LMP1 stuff, we'll remind you that the engineers and designers working on the 2017 incarnation of the 900+ racecar have had quite a task on their hands.That's because the new FIA World Endurance Championship rules are aimed at improving safety and keeping the budgets at a reasonable level.In theory, such tagets sound brilliant, but the real-world implications mean that teams have to deal with less downforce, which obviously leads to reduced cornering speeds.As for the budget limitations mentioned above, these target the number of body kits per season, as well as the tire supply a crew can use.And if this tale has tickled your endurance racing bone, you can check out this aural battle between the two most important machines of the season, the Porsche 919 and the Toyota TS050 - the scenes were captured during the Monza season prequel.