Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Ready For Le Mans 24-Hour Despite Rider Loss

 
14 Apr 2017
With one of its riders sadly passing away last month in a practice crash, the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) went through some rough times. However, the team’s latest report shows it is ready to race this weekend in the 24-Hour Le Mans round.
French riders Vincent Philippe and Etienne Masson, plus new Australian Alex Cudlin, will line-up on the GSX-R1000 that the 15-time World Champions raced to victory at the opening round at the Paul Ricard Circuit last September.

Anthony Delhalle will be very much in their minds during the event and during the rest of the season and it is a fitting tribute that EWC promoters Eurosport Events will be launching a new accolade, ‘The Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy; which will be awarded for the first time this weekend and presented by Delhalle’s widow, Jessie.

The award will go to any team or rider, whether amateur or backed by a factory, who does something remarkable during the race. Something like climbing back up the ranks, repairing a bike, helping a competitor, or carrying-off a collective or individual feat, anything good intentioned might bring someone the honor.

The award, decided by a jury and given out after every race in the FIM Endurance World Championship, is intended to keep the sporting spirit and character of a great rider such as Anthony Delhalle alive for a long time to come.

Despite having not finished properly testing out all the new parts, SERT said they are ready to race and its 2017 motorcycle promises to offer more in terms of performance.

“We have to make sure we don’t mess up our great start to the season, and keep our points gap to the competition open at the Bol d’Or,” team manager Damien Saulnier said. “The 2017 machine shows a lot of promise performance-wise, but we’re not quite finished with testing of all the new parts.”

As a reminder, a total of 60 teams will lineup for Saturday’s 40th edition of the 24 Heures Motos. The big race starts Staruday at 3 p.m. local time.
