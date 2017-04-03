2017 Kawasaki Z650 Arrow Exhausts Available Through SpeedMob

Arrow might have landed new kit for the mighty GSX-R1000
, but it didn’t forget about the other hot naked Japanese bike released for 2017. Yep, the new Kawasaki Z650 received its fair share of exhaust options, and they are all available through SpeedMob.
SpeedMob has your track-day aspirations covered with Arrow’s new full system exhausts. The center of this design is the all-new Stainless Steel Racing Collector designed to work in conjunction with five different Arrow Silencer designs.
Within these designs there are also material design options on these silencers: Aluminum, Aluminum Dark, Aluminum White, Stainless Steel, Dark Stainless, Carbon Fiber and Titanium with optional Steel or Carbon Fiber end-caps.
These combinations were developed in Arrows world–class R&D center to maximize the Z650’s torque curve and maximum horsepower, creating an amazing linear power curve for these bikes.
Starting from the exhaust ports, you have two collector choices; you can get road-homologated one, which includes a catalytic converter, or a straight pipe racing one. The first variant then can be paired with an X-Kone or Race-Tech slip-on, while the latter can be used with all muffler variants, including the Pro-Race and GP2 silencers.
Note that not all combinations are road legal in some areas, so do check with your local law if you’re allowed to use such systems if you plan on riding around the streets.
The 2017 Kawasaki Z650
exhausts are available now for ordering, and the company also says the Z900 exhausts are coming very soon, so stick around for more details.
With SpeedMob’s recent dramatic price reductions on all Arrow Exhausts, these systems are more affordable than they have ever been in the US Market. Contact SpeedMob now to find out more or to price out your favorite system.
For those who missed the news, the 2017 Kawasaki Z650 is replacing the ER6-N. If you are a fan of the latter series, don’t worry, it’s only a name change. The new bike still boasts a parallel twin and compact dimensions which makes it perfect for the city and short trips.