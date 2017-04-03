autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2017 Kawasaki Z650 Arrow Exhausts Available Through SpeedMob

 
3 Apr 2017, 14:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Arrow might have landed new kit for the mighty GSX-R1000, but it didn’t forget about the other hot naked Japanese bike released for 2017. Yep, the new Kawasaki Z650 received its fair share of exhaust options, and they are all available through SpeedMob.
SpeedMob has your track-day aspirations covered with Arrow’s new full system exhausts. The center of this design is the all-new Stainless Steel Racing Collector designed to work in conjunction with five different Arrow Silencer designs.

Within these designs there are also material design options on these silencers: Aluminum, Aluminum Dark, Aluminum White, Stainless Steel, Dark Stainless, Carbon Fiber and Titanium with optional Steel or Carbon Fiber end-caps.

These combinations were developed in Arrows world–class R&D center to maximize the Z650’s torque curve and maximum horsepower, creating an amazing linear power curve for these bikes.

Starting from the exhaust ports, you have two collector choices; you can get road-homologated one, which includes a catalytic converter, or a straight pipe racing one. The first variant then can be paired with an X-Kone or Race-Tech slip-on, while the latter can be used with all muffler variants, including the Pro-Race and GP2 silencers.

Note that not all combinations are road legal in some areas, so do check with your local law if you’re allowed to use such systems if you plan on riding around the streets.

The 2017 Kawasaki Z650 exhausts are available now for ordering, and the company also says the Z900 exhausts are coming very soon, so stick around for more details.

With SpeedMob’s recent dramatic price reductions on all Arrow Exhausts, these systems are more affordable than they have ever been in the US Market. Contact SpeedMob now to find out more or to price out your favorite system.

For those who missed the news, the 2017 Kawasaki Z650 is replacing the ER6-N. If you are a fan of the latter series, don’t worry, it’s only a name change. The new bike still boasts a parallel twin and compact dimensions which makes it perfect for the city and short trips.
bike exhaust kawasaki motorcycles kawasaki z650 bike accessories
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78