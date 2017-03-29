Is Honda Preparing A New Small Bike? This 150SS Racer Concept Says So

Honda Thailand might be hinting at a Grom bigger brother as it just revealed this 150SS Racer concept at the Bangkok Motor Show. We hope it’s going to hit production because it looks gorgeous.





In fact, the concept’s shape does remind you of the cute Grom while, at the same time, its lines hint at a more serious neo-cafe-racer style that probably was made to pay homage to models like the old CB400SS.



However, the engine configuration and overall shape are where the resemblances stop. If you put the two bikes side-by-side, you’ll first notice it has bigger wheels, a different frame, and even a different swingarm. Not to mention the fact that it looks to be bigger in size.



The engine also sits at a more upright angle, and the bars are placed lower for a more tucked in rider position. Further retro-inspired elements are coming in the shape of a perfectly rounded headlight, solid brake discs, and cool underbody exhaust that opens to the side.



Another important feature is the fact that the 150SS Racer is watercooled, which suggests it’s intended to provide more power than the smaller unit found on the Grom. That one generates 10 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8 lb-ft (10.8 Nm) at 5,500 rpm.



Depending on the rider’s weight, the MSX125 can reach a top speed of up to 56 mph (90 km/h), which is not quite comfortable for going on the highway. In fact, there are regions where it isn’t even allowed on the freeway.



So whatever this concept tries to preview it will be welcomed by beginner riders who want a cool learner bike that can also keep up with the cars. Although, this would be better suited for city use. There is no information about this 150SS Racer at the moment, but its name at least hints that it’s powered by a 150 cc single-cylinder engine. Which is a tad bigger than the lump that currently motivates the MSX125 Grom In fact, the concept’s shape does remind you of the cute Grom while, at the same time, its lines hint at a more serious neo-cafe-racer style that probably was made to pay homage to models like the old CB400SS.However, the engine configuration and overall shape are where the resemblances stop. If you put the two bikes side-by-side, you’ll first notice it has bigger wheels, a different frame, and even a different swingarm. Not to mention the fact that it looks to be bigger in size.The engine also sits at a more upright angle, and the bars are placed lower for a more tucked in rider position. Further retro-inspired elements are coming in the shape of a perfectly rounded headlight, solid brake discs, and cool underbody exhaust that opens to the side.Another important feature is the fact that the 150SS Racer is watercooled, which suggests it’s intended to provide more power than the smaller unit found on the Grom. That one generates 10 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8 lb-ft (10.8 Nm) at 5,500 rpm.Depending on the rider’s weight, the MSX125 can reach a top speed of up to 56 mph (90 km/h), which is not quite comfortable for going on the highway. In fact, there are regions where it isn’t even allowed on the freeway.So whatever this concept tries to preview it will be welcomed by beginner riders who want a cool learner bike that can also keep up with the cars. Although, this would be better suited for city use.