autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Is Honda Preparing A New Small Bike? This 150SS Racer Concept Says So

 
29 Mar 2017, 14:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Honda Thailand might be hinting at a Grom bigger brother as it just revealed this 150SS Racer concept at the Bangkok Motor Show. We hope it’s going to hit production because it looks gorgeous.
There is no information about this 150SS Racer at the moment, but its name at least hints that it’s powered by a 150 cc single-cylinder engine. Which is a tad bigger than the lump that currently motivates the MSX125 Grom.

In fact, the concept’s shape does remind you of the cute Grom while, at the same time, its lines hint at a more serious neo-cafe-racer style that probably was made to pay homage to models like the old CB400SS.

However, the engine configuration and overall shape are where the resemblances stop. If you put the two bikes side-by-side, you’ll first notice it has bigger wheels, a different frame, and even a different swingarm. Not to mention the fact that it looks to be bigger in size.

The engine also sits at a more upright angle, and the bars are placed lower for a more tucked in rider position. Further retro-inspired elements are coming in the shape of a perfectly rounded headlight, solid brake discs, and cool underbody exhaust that opens to the side.

Another important feature is the fact that the 150SS Racer is watercooled, which suggests it’s intended to provide more power than the smaller unit found on the Grom. That one generates 10 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8 lb-ft (10.8 Nm) at 5,500 rpm.

Depending on the rider’s weight, the MSX125 can reach a top speed of up to 56 mph (90 km/h), which is not quite comfortable for going on the highway. In fact, there are regions where it isn’t even allowed on the freeway.

So whatever this concept tries to preview it will be welcomed by beginner riders who want a cool learner bike that can also keep up with the cars. Although, this would be better suited for city use.
150SS Racer Honda motorcycles bike concept small displacement neo-retro
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71