2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000/R Arrow Exhausts On SpeedMob Shelves

 
29 Mar 2017
by
I know, the Euro 4 emissions regulations mean heavy, bulk stock exhaust systems that also make the engine of your bike sound like a hairdryer. Thank the combustion gods for aftermarket exhausts, and on that idea, SpeedMob has announced a new lineup of mufflers for the 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R.
With the recently announced price reductions on Arrow Exhaust systems, these options are now even more affordable than before.

With six silencer designs available in various finishes such as aluminum, Aluminum Dark, Dark Stainless Steel, carbon fiber, and full titanium, these can provide the look and power you envision for your bike. These can also be combined with the optional racing collector to create a full system for your motorcycle.

Also available are Arrow's competition full systems. These systems have driven teams globally to several championships. These horsepower producing full systems come in either full titanium or stainless steel header with a titanium silencer.

If you want to leave your stock headers on to save some bucks, you can go for one of the four-style exhaust - X-Kone (carbon end cap), Race-Tech (steel or carbon cap), Pro-Race (titanium cap) or the GP2 (full titanium) silencer. The first two variants are homologated for street use, while the others are graded as racing exhausts so you’re probably not allowed to use them in your area. Do check with your legislation.

The collector costs $741.52 while the silencers start at $434.38 and can go up to $602.9. If you want a full titanium exhaust, be prepared to fork out $1,909. The variant with a steel collector costs $1,443.

How much power will you gain using such an exhaust? Well, they’re pretty different, and you should check Arrow’s official website for detailed information about them. What we can tell you is that they will weight about half of the original setup the GP2 version should offer slightly more grunt than the rest of the bunch.
