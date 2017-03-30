Abarth 595 Pista and 695 XSR Yamaha Photos Will Have Fiat Fans Salivating

Fiat has released photos and videos of a couple of new Abarths. We've seen them before, but the footage has us foaming at the mouth to jump behind the wheel, especially the 695C XSR Yamaha.





Sometimes, a cool car doesn't need to have a big engine or the latest platform. the Abarth is a perfect example of that, and we think the pesky little Italian has more in common with a classic Mini than anything else on the road.But the Italians don't want anything to do with that. They're more interested in embodying the characteristics of the legendary Yamaha XSR on four wheels. Supply is going to be strictly limited to 1,390 units, all of which will be made this year. But if you're not interested in that, know at least that every Yamaha-inspired racer will come with a carbon-tipped Akrapovic Exhaust system.Unveiled last year at the EICMA motorcycle show , the Abarth is joined in these photos by the limited-edition Yamaha XSR 900 bike, which also features Akrapovic pipes, as well as an 850cc engine and carbon body panels.All limited edition models will come with the same non-metallic grey paint, black wheels, and a few red stripes. They also feature the latest design features of the Fiat 500 facelift, which include halo rings and 3D taillights.Offering slightly less power (-5 PS), but still, a very cool little Abarth is the 595 Pista. The pocket rocket inspires you to imagine you're a racecar driver with its flaming red paint while not skimping out on creature comforts. It comes with a Premium Beats sound system and can be ordered with the sequential transmission or a fabric top, so it's still something that can be enjoyed every day.The third and final car in this story is the Abarth 124 Spider Scorpione. It doesn't appear in the same photos as the 500-based models. Still, we dig the San Marino 1972 Black paint that gives it a more understated look. Packing 170 PS from the same 1.4-liter turbo engine, it's good or 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.