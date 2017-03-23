Here’s Every Detail About The 2017 Ducati Monster 797

If you didn’t know by now, Ducati made it easier this year to get into the Monster market by the introduction of the smaller, cheaper, Monster 797. Although it had been presented with a hefty amount of details when it was presented, the bike maker recently released all you need to know about it, including what stylish protective gear matches the model.





Another important thing to mention is the return of the air-cooled engine, with the Demodue L-twin lump pushing a maximum of 75 hp at 8,250 rpm and 50.8 lb-ft (69 Nm) of torque at 5,750 rpm, while all the sweet rumble is channeled through a classic 2-1 exhaust system containing a catalytic converter and two lambda sensors.



The gearbox is a 6-speed with no bells and whistles and a wet mechanical multiplate clutch. Up front, you get a Kayaba USD fork, while at the back you find a Sachs monoshock with pre-load and rebound adjustability.



Stopping the little Monster are two 320 mm semi-floating discs at the front wheel matched with radially-mounted monoblock Brembo calipers with four pistons each and ABS . The rear is covered by a 245 mm disc with a single-piston caliper and ABS. Speaking about wheels, these are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires by default.



If you’re concerned with the dimensions, the new Monster 797 has a wheelbase of 1,435 mm (56.5 inches), the seat height measures 805 mm (31.7 inches), while the whole machine ready to roll weighs in at 193 kg (425 lb). Mind you, the fuel tank can hold 16.5 liters (4.36 gallons).



Regarding fuel consumption, Ducati says it is gulping an average of 5.3 l/100 km (44.3 mpg) and spews out 119 g/km of CO2. It is Euro 4 compliant by default.



As with other models, the Monster 797 can be had with many optional features. There are two preconfigured packs available (Sport and Urban) along with many other individual bits and bobs like different exhaust systems, carbon fiber parts, windscreens, billet aluminum components, LED turn indicators, a lower seat, and even luggage cases.



Last but not least, if you want to be a true Ducati fan, the company even suggests what you can wear while riding the new 797. Jacket wise, you can pick a Classic/Company/Downtown C2 leather jacket or some of the available fabric models, while your legs can be wrapped in either Summer 2 fabric trousers or the Company 2 technical jeans.



Of course, there are many other options that suit the Monster style which you can discover on the official website. You can also check out the attached huge photo gallery and the video below to feast your eyes upon the new naked.



Download attachment: 2017 Ducati Monster 797 specs (PDF)