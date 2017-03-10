Ducati Chosen To Represent Italy In Terms Of Design

When you think of Italy, you naturally think about style, fashion, beautiful women as well as exotic vehicles. That’s why Ducati
is now among the top brands selected to take part in a project to promote the county across the globe through design.
The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has chosen design as one of the major assets for the promotion of Italy across the world, and Ducati has been selected to be an active participant.
The initiative is an absolute first, featuring over 100 events in 100 cities, thanks to major mobilization by the network of Embassies, Consulates, and Italian Cultural Institutes to emphasize how design plays a key role in promoting Italy overseas.
An evocative ceremony took place to celebrate the first “Italian Design Day in the World” with the inauguration of the “Percorso Compasso d’Oro” exhibition at the Palazzo della Farnesina, the seat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome. An exhibition that will continue for 12 months and that showcases those products that have received the prestigious ADI “Compasso d’Oro International Design Award”.
Ducati has the honor of welcoming visitors to the Palazzo della Farnesina, where an 1199 Panigale S
is displayed in the atrium. An undisputed icon of Italian style, avant-garde technology, and innovative design, the Ducati 1199 Panigale was the first ever motorcycle to receive, in 2014, the important design award.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism and the Triennale di Milano, in partnership with the Salone del Mobile, the Association of Industrial Design (ADI) and the Agency for the Internationalisation and Promotion of Italian Companies Abroad. It also involves major public and private players that are representative of Italian high-quality design, the world of business and training sectors, Ducati included.