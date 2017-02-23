Huge Classic Italian Motorcycle Collection Going Under The Hammer

If you’re into classic Italian motorcycles and also happen to collect them, you’re in luck as around one hundred such machines are getting auctioned between March 4 -8. And you don’t even need to go in Italy, as it will happen online.





For those who had no idea such things exist, yes, there were



And yes, there were motorcycles called Maserati. They were made by Fabbrica Candele Accumulatori Maserati S.p.A, an Italian manufacturer of motoring components and motorcycles/mopeds owned by Adolfo Orsi’s industrial corporation which also included the Maserati car manufacturer.



Whatever the case, these two bikes are very rare, especially in such good condition, and it is quite surprising to see their starting price. The Maserati needs at least €3,000 to find a new owner while the Ferrari goes from a reserve of €10,000.



However, considering the rarity of these machine, expect the final price to escalate quite a bit. A similar Ferrari motorcycle sold last year for over $15,000.



Apart from the motorcycles, the collection includes 40 mopeds and scooters. The list includes Kreidler Gebben motocross bike, 1969 Kreidler “Floret” K53/2NL, 1961 Demm Unificate 4-stroke, 1950 Ducati Cucciole 4-stroke, early 1950s Kreidler Amazone 2-stroke, and 1967 Sparta Tour GA with JLO motor.



The viewing of the classic motorcycles and mopeds will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 4-5 March, from 10.00 to 15.00 at 9 Katwolderweg, Zwolle. Bids can be made on the ‘souvenirs’ in the online auction until Thursday, 9 February 2017 at The online auction features about 50 motorcycles built between 1924 and 1964 with engine displacements between 100 and 200 cubic centimeters. Among them, you can count on a 1960 Benelli 175S, 1950 Moto Guzzi Airone 4-stroke 250 cc, 1962 Ducati Elite 200, as well as a 1952 Ferrari 125 and a 1956 Maserati 125T.For those who had no idea such things exist, yes, there were small-displacement motorcycles named Ferrari, but they were made by the Fratelli Ferrari brothers, who may have been at best very distantly related with Enzo Ferrari.And yes, there were motorcycles called Maserati. They were made by Fabbrica Candele Accumulatori Maserati S.p.A, an Italian manufacturer of motoring components and motorcycles/mopeds owned by Adolfo Orsi’s industrial corporation which also included the Maserati car manufacturer.Whatever the case, these two bikes are very rare, especially in such good condition, and it is quite surprising to see their starting price. The Maserati needs at least €3,000 to find a new owner while the Ferrari goes from a reserve of €10,000.However, considering the rarity of these machine, expect the final price to escalate quite a bit. A similar Ferrari motorcycle sold last year for over $15,000.Apart from the motorcycles, the collection includes 40 mopeds and scooters. The list includes Kreidler Gebben motocross bike, 1969 Kreidler “Floret” K53/2NL, 1961 Demm Unificate 4-stroke, 1950 Ducati Cucciole 4-stroke, early 1950s Kreidler Amazone 2-stroke, and 1967 Sparta Tour GA with JLO motor.The viewing of the classic motorcycles and mopeds will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 4-5 March, from 10.00 to 15.00 at 9 Katwolderweg, Zwolle. Bids can be made on the ‘souvenirs’ in the online auction until Thursday, 9 February 2017 at this web page