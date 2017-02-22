Suzuki Looking For Riders In Its RM ARMY Club

As Suzuki continues to be an important player in motorsport, the company is excited to announce the formation of its next generation racers. In the motocross
section, these new riders will be part of the new RM ARMY division, and the bike maker is already seeking applicants.
“The RM ARMY is a state of mind, a unifying force, and the umbrella under which our supercross and motocross racing programs will reside,”
said Chris Wheeler, Motocross Racing Manager at Suzuki.
“The RM ARMY was developed to create a sense of community for Suzuki racers. Connecting riders from around the country and projecting a larger Suzuki racing front is the goal. So whether you’re a weekend warrior, a rider on our RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team, or anywhere else in between, if you race Suzuki, you are part of the RM ARMY.”
As you can already imagine, the riders who get signed in will be able to take advantage of over $6 million in available contingency allocated this year for motocross, supercross, and off-road racing.
To join the party, you need to own an eligible Suzuki model, complete the online registration process at RaceSuzuki
, race a specified event on the Suzuki Contingency Payout Schedule, and place in a paying position. Next, you’ll receive your rewards on your Suzuki Award Card and will be able to redeem it at any authorizes U.S. Suzuki dealership.
But that’s not all, as Suzuki’s Trackside Support will also be available at key amateur racing events. Its trucks carry a supply of parts available for riders in need at a discounted price along with skilled Suzuki technicians to help with replacing them.
Last but not least, Suzuki RM ARMY racers are also allowed to attend the brand’s Camp Carmichael. This program allows the amateur racers to compete for the chance to train with 15-time MX/SX Champion, Ricky Carmichael, at his private training facility in Cairo. This is a once-in-a-life-time free opportunity only available to RM ARMY members.